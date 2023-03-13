UCC Networks, Lumen, and Zoom Unify an O'ahu Federal Credit Union

UCC Networks Logo

Over a 5-year term, the customer saved an estimated 55% ($294,860).

ORANGE, CA, US, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- UCC Networks combined forces with Lumen and Zoom to implement a complete unified communications and contact center solution for an O'ahu Federal Credit Union.

The customer sought a user-friendly platform capable of providing a hybrid of scalable and enhanced features, including omni-channel mediums, to empower workflows and processes.

The Complete Solution included:

• Zoom Phone: All-in-one UCaaS solution incorporates unlimited US/CAN local and long distance with Zoom Chat. Zoom phone boosted engagement to deliver an optimal experience with hybrid work flexibility and increased productivity.

• Zoom Contact Center: The omni-channel contact center solution provides AI self-service and intelligent routing. Zoom Contact Center provides its customer with multiple mediums of support via voice, SMS, video, and webchat.

• Zoom Professional Services: PSO services include discovery, readiness review, data requirements, and preparation of both Zoom Phone and Zoom Contact Center. Zoom PS facilitates the design, project management, and migration.

UCC Networks compiled a TCO (Total Cost of Ownership) of the customer’s current PRI, DR site, FTE (estimated maintenance/labor hours per month), PBX depreciation, and video conference users. Over a 5-year term, the customer saved an estimated 55% ($294,860).

UCC Networks was founded to help simplify the buying experience. Today, businesses have unlimited choices when evaluating new technology platforms. UCC Networks aligns its service delivery model to assist customers achieve digital transformation and yield a return on investment.

About UCC Networks:

UCC Networks is a leading provider of unified communications and contact center solutions, tailored for business, financial, government, healthcare, retail, and international industries. Certified in multiple UCaaS and CCaaS partner programs, UCC Networks simplifies calling, messaging, meetings, and the customer journey experience. UCC Networks also offers multiple financial options, including leasing. Contact us for more information.