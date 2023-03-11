Governor Newsom Issues Statement on Silicon Valley Bank

Published: Mar 11, 2023

SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom today issued the following statement in response to the appointment of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) as receiver of Silicon Valley Bank.

“Over the last 48 hours, I have been in touch with the highest levels of leadership at the White House and Treasury. Everyone is working with FDIC to stabilize the situation as quickly as possible, to protect jobs, people’s livelihoods, and the entire innovation ecosystem that has served as a tent pole for our economy.”

###