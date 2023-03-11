Baby feeding bottles Market to accelerate at 5.10% CAGR, USD 4.2 billion incremental growth over the forecast period

Baby Feeding Bottles Industry

baby feeding bottles market size is expected to reach $4.2 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 5.10% from 2019 to 2026.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, "Baby feeding bottles Market by material type and distribution channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global Baby feeding bottles market size was valued at $2.8 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $4.2 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.10% from 2019 to 2026. In 2018, Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly 33.0% share of the market.

Baby Feeding Bottles are one of the main type of baby care accessories that help to easy drinking of edible liquids for newborn babies. There are various advantages associated with the use of baby feeding bottles such as it can be used whenever or wherever needed, helps keep track of amount of liquid intake, it also help feed babies with lactose intolerance since they rely on formula milk, such as soy protein. Hence some of the features associated with the product help drive the growth of global baby feeding bottles market.

Over the past couple of years, some of the key manufacturers in global baby feeding bottles market strategize on improvising its product offerings that caters to the specific requirement of target segment. Dr. Brown’s, one of the key manufacturers in global baby feeding bottles market have come up with feeding bottles under the brand name of Flow Options+ that features an internal vent system that supports digestion; the vent system also provides a consistent flow of liquid, which supports breastfeeding. This can help reduce gas, reflux and colic. It also means baby can drink in an upright position. Hence innovation factor play an important role in driving the overall value sales baby feeding bottles market growth.

With the surge in demand for baby feeding bottles in the global market, some of the key retailers have also come up with feeding bottles tagged under their own brand. For instance, in 2016, CVS Pharmacy one of the key medical retailers in the U.S. market, launched its new line of baby feeding bottles which was promoted under its own brand name. Hence availability of baby feeding bottles under retail brands is an influential baby feeding bottles market trend.

The global Baby feeding bottles market size is segmented on the basis of material, distribution channel and region. Based on material, the market is segmented into plastic, stainless steel, silicone and glass. By distribution channel the market is divided into hypermarket/supermarket, specialty stores and online stores. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, Spain, UK, Italy, France, and rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and rest of LAMEA).

Key Findings of the Study:

In 2018, based on material type, the plastic segment accounted for around higher value Baby feeding bottles market share.

Based on distribution channel, offline channel accounts to higher value share.

In 2018, based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for a prominent market share and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% throughout the forecast period.

Key players profiled in the baby feeding bottles industry include Key players profiled in the report include Mayborn Group Limited, BABISIL, Handi-Craft Company, Munchkin, Steribottle Ltd, PACIFIC BABY INC., Nutrits Ltd., Mason Bottle, Pura, Mapa Spontex UK Ltd. and other such.

