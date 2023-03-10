For Immediate Release

Contact:

Chris Nordstrum

(415) 601-1992

Chris.Nordstrum@nmlegis.gov

Legislation Protecting the Privacy of Patients and Providers and Ensuring No One is Criminalized for Safe and Legal Health Care Passes Senate

Santa Fe, NM – Today, Senate Bill 13: the Reproductive & Gender-Affirming Health Care Protection Act, legislation designed to prevent discrimination related to abortion and gender-affirming care, protect the privacy of patients and providers, and ensure no one is criminalized for safe and legal health care, passed the senate (26-16).

Under this bill, if a person seeks or provides reproductive or gender affirming care in New Mexico, regardless of where they come from, the state will protect their information from the reach of other states. New Mexico public bodies will not aid another state’s investigation into one’s reproductive or gender-affirming care, nor will New Mexico allow providers to suffer professional discipline or adverse action by a professional licensing body merely for providing care to patients from out of state. The measure offers protection for confidential health care information related to reproductive health care and gender affirming health care, protections against criminal prosecution and abusive civil litigation (extradition, arrest, cooperation, subpoenas, summons), and protections related to licensure and professional discipline.

“Here in New Mexico, we take care of our own and serve as a beacon of dignity and liberty throughout the United States,” said bill sponsor Linda M. Lopez (D – Albuquerque). “While some remain hell-bent on turning back the clock on reproductive rights and gender-affirming care, New Mexico is stepping up to lead with compassion. Regardless of whether you are a patient, provider, or professional, you and your medical privacy deserve to be respected and protected.”

“It is past time Congress passes the Women’s Health and Protection Act,” said co-sponsor Senator Antoinette Sedillo Lopez (D – Albuquerque). “From what we’re seeing in Washington this isn’t happening anytime soon and in the meantime, pregnant people desperately need access to the healthcare services they require. We must use every tool in our legislative arsenal to protect both patients and providers from out of state interference.”

“As things stand now, New Mexico holds a moral imperative to safeguard the right to gender-affirming care,” said bill sponsor Siah Correa Hemphill (D – Silver City). “Studies show this spectrum of social, psychological, behavioral, and medical care saves lives. As a mother, an educator and a legislator, I have never been in the business of getting between a patient, their medical provider, and critical care. I do not intend to start today.”

“Receiving gender affirming care has been associated with nearly 75 percent lower odds of suicidality among trans and nonbinary young people,” said sponsor Carrie Hamblen (D – Las Cruces). “Having access to the full spectrum of gender-affirming care saves lives. I stand here for my trans siblings so they know they are seen, they are loved, they are heard.”

If passed, this bill would send a clear message that New Mexico will not participate in other state’s attempts to stigmatize and punish providers, patients, or those who support them. New Mexico will remain a place where people and families are able to access the healthcare they need to be healthy and thrive.

Senate Bill 13 now goes to the House of Representatives for consideration.

