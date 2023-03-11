Senate Committee Schedule: Saturday, March 11, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO

FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE

FIRST SESSION, 2023



SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS

SATURDAY, MARCH 11, 2023



FINANCE COMMITTEE

Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Saturday, March 11, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322

CS/HB 2 GENERAL APPROPRIATION ACT OF 2023 (SMALL/DIXON)

CS/SB 51 COST-SHARING CONTRIBUTIONS FOR PRESCRIPTIONS

(STEFANICS/THOMSON)

HB 106 INCREASE PUBLIC EMPLOYEE PENSION MAX

(ALCON/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

CS/CS/HB 357 LAW ENFORCEMENT WORKFORCE BUILDING FUND (DIXON/LANE)

For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171

Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363



HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE

Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Saturday, March 11, 2023 – 10: a.m. – Room 326

SB 440 NO MENTHOL CIGARETTE SALES (SCHMEDES)

SB 500 PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE (ORTIZ Y PINO)

*CS/HB 232 DISCLOSURE OF CERTAIN INFO (SARIÑANA/IVEY-SOTO)

SJM 2 STATE EMPLOYEE EVALUATION TASK FORCE (MUÑOZ)

SM 30 HEALTH COVERAGE FOR BRAIN INJURIES (ORTIZ Y PINO)

SM 37 COMPLIANCE WITH FED PRISON RAPE ELIMINATION (POPE)

SM 52 STUDY ACUPUNCTURE FOR NEUROLOGICAL ISSUES (O’NEILL)

HJM 2 19TH AMENDMENT PLAQUE IN CAPITOL (TRUJILLO)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the zoom webinar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580

Meeting ID: 812 8733 6647

To provide written comments please email: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov

Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481



RULES COMMITTEE

Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Sunday, March 12, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. – Room 321

PAULA TACKETT appointment

University of New Mexico Board of Regents (WIRTH)

WILLIAM PHELPS ANDERSON appointment

New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents (INGLE)

LOGAN MICHAEL O’BRIEN appointment

Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents (INGLE)

CODY DENNIS RIVERA appointment

New Mexico Highlands University Board of Regents (CAMPOS)

DALVA LON MOELLENBERG appointment

Western New Mexico University Board of Regents (HEMPHILL)

REBECCA L. ANDERSON appointment

New Mexico School for the Deaf Board of Regents (RODRIGUEZ)

HB 233/a RLD REORGANIZATION (MATTHEWS)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 819 4419 1844

To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov

Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746



TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE

Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Saturday, March11, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. – Room 311

HB 360/a NATIONAL FFA LICENSE PLATE SUPPORT (MASON/PETTIGREW)

HB 363/a SMOKEY BEAR LICENSE PLATE (DUNCAN/ORTEZ)

HB 240/a ACEQUIA & COMMUNITY DITCH LICENSE PLATES

(ORTEZ/CASTELLANO)

SB 405 FOOD ACCESSIBILITY ACT (PIRTLE)

SB 476 SW ALBUQUERQUE ROAD REPAIRS (MAESTAS)

FL/HB 62 LIMIT CAR SALE LOCATIONS & SELLERS (REHM)

CS/HB 73/a BIOMARKER TESTING INSURANCE REQUIREMENTS

(DIXON/GARRATT)

CS/HB 228 IMPROVEMENT SPECIAL ASSESSMENT ACT (SERRATO/SMALL)

CS/HB 299/a ELEVATOR SAFETY ACT (CASTELLANO/LORD)

HB 353 SOUTH CAMPUS TAX INCREMENT DEVELOPMENT DIST.

(HOCHMAN-VIGIL/MARTÍNEZ)

HB 309 NONPROFIT GAMING MACHINE MAX AWARD (HERNANDEZ/DIXON)

HB 368/a PASS-THROUGH ENTITY TAX CREDIT (HARPER/CADENA) CS/S

HB 115/a HOME INSPECTOR LICENSING EXAMINATION CHANGES

(CATES/FERRARY)

HB 118/a CREATE OFFICE OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP (LANE/DIXON)

CS/HB 105/a FREIGHT LOCOMOTIVE PERSONNEL REQUIREMENTS

(ALCON/ROYBAL CABALLERO)

HB 226 INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS & PROCUREMENT CODE (LARA)

HB 269/a FED INFO FOR COMMERCIAL DRIVER’S LICENSES (GARCIA/HARPER)

HB 270 EMERGENCY SUSPENSION OF TRUCKING LAWS (GARCIA)

HB 271 CAR ACCIDENTS REQUIRING REPORTS (SANCHEZ)

HB 286 MOTOR VEHICLE SUN SCREEN MATERIALS (HARPER/SARIÑANA)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128

Meeting ID: 856 1444 0294

To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary

– Room 323 (505) 986-4265