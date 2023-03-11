Submit Release
Senate Committee Schedule: Saturday, March 11, 2023

STATE OF NEW MEXICO
FIFTY-SIXTH LEGISLATURE
FIRST SESSION, 2023

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS
SATURDAY, MARCH 11, 2023

Meetings may be viewed via Webcast at www.nmlegis.gov
Click on the Webcast tab and select the applicable committee.
Closed Captioning button is next to the volume control icon.

FINANCE COMMITTEE
Senator George Muñoz, Chair

Saturday, March 11, 2023 – 9:00 a.m. or call of the Chair – Room 322
CS/HB 2     GENERAL APPROPRIATION ACT OF 2023     (SMALL/DIXON)
CS/SB 51     COST-SHARING CONTRIBUTIONS FOR PRESCRIPTIONS
     (STEFANICS/THOMSON)
HB 106     INCREASE PUBLIC EMPLOYEE PENSION MAX
     (ALCON/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
CS/CS/HB 357     LAW ENFORCEMENT WORKFORCE BUILDING FUND     (DIXON/LANE)
For public participation click on the link to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: http://us02web.zoom.us/j/81696207177 or via telephone at 1 699 444 9171
Meeting ID: 816 9620 7177
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email SFC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
The Capital Outlay Training Manual can be viewed on the Senate Finance Committee website, please refer to the appendix to see water and crisis resources.

Sonya Snyder, Finance Committee Secretary – Room 325, (505) 986-4363

HEALTH AND PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE
Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Saturday, March 11, 2023 – 10: a.m. – Room 326
SB 440     NO MENTHOL CIGARETTE SALES     (SCHMEDES)
SB 500     PUBLIC PEACE, HEALTH, SAFETY & WELFARE     (ORTIZ Y PINO)
*CS/HB 232     DISCLOSURE OF CERTAIN INFO     (SARIÑANA/IVEY-SOTO)
SJM 2     STATE EMPLOYEE EVALUATION TASK FORCE     (MUÑOZ)
SM 30     HEALTH COVERAGE FOR BRAIN INJURIES     (ORTIZ Y PINO)
SM 37     COMPLIANCE WITH FED PRISON RAPE ELIMINATION     (POPE)
SM 52     STUDY ACUPUNCTURE FOR NEUROLOGICAL ISSUES     (O’NEILL)
 HJM 2     19TH AMENDMENT PLAQUE IN CAPITOL     (TRUJILLO)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the zoom webinar https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81287336647 or via telephone at 1 719 359 4580
Meeting ID: 812 8733 6647
To provide written comments please email: SHPAC.Zoom@nmlegis.gov
Cecilia Flores, Health and Public Affairs Committee Secretary – Room 300, (505) 986-4481


RULES COMMITTEE
Senator Katy M. Duhigg, Chair

Sunday, March 12, 2023 – 10:00 a.m. – Room 321
PAULA TACKETT     appointment
     University of New Mexico Board of Regents     (WIRTH)
WILLIAM PHELPS ANDERSON      appointment
     New Mexico Military Institute Board of Regents      (INGLE)
LOGAN MICHAEL O’BRIEN    appointment
     Eastern New Mexico University Board of Regents     (INGLE)
CODY DENNIS RIVERA    appointment
     New Mexico Highlands University Board of Regents     (CAMPOS)
DALVA LON MOELLENBERG     appointment
     Western New Mexico University Board of Regents     (HEMPHILL)
REBECCA L. ANDERSON     appointment
     New Mexico School for the Deaf Board of Regents      (RODRIGUEZ)
HB 233/a     RLD REORGANIZATION     (MATTHEWS)

For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81944191844 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 819 4419 1844
To provide written comments or to register to speak using zoom, please email SRC.zoom@nmlegis.gov
Refer to www.nmlegis.gov “What’s Happening” for the Senate Rules Committee Procedures.

Pat Oliver-Wright, Rules Committee Secretary, Room 320, (505) 986-4746

TAX, BUSINESS AND TRANSPORTATION COMMITTEE
Senator Benny Shendo Jr., Chair

Saturday, March11, 2023 – 9:30 a.m. – Room 311
HB 360/a     NATIONAL FFA LICENSE PLATE SUPPORT     (MASON/PETTIGREW)
HB 363/a     SMOKEY BEAR LICENSE PLATE     (DUNCAN/ORTEZ)
HB 240/a     ACEQUIA & COMMUNITY DITCH LICENSE PLATES
     (ORTEZ/CASTELLANO)
SB 405     FOOD ACCESSIBILITY ACT     (PIRTLE)
SB 476     SW ALBUQUERQUE ROAD REPAIRS     (MAESTAS)
FL/HB 62     LIMIT CAR SALE LOCATIONS & SELLERS     (REHM)
CS/HB 73/a     BIOMARKER TESTING INSURANCE REQUIREMENTS
     (DIXON/GARRATT)
CS/HB 228     IMPROVEMENT SPECIAL ASSESSMENT ACT     (SERRATO/SMALL)
CS/HB 299/a     ELEVATOR SAFETY ACT     (CASTELLANO/LORD)
HB 353     SOUTH CAMPUS TAX INCREMENT DEVELOPMENT DIST.
    (HOCHMAN-VIGIL/MARTÍNEZ)
HB 309     NONPROFIT GAMING MACHINE MAX AWARD     (HERNANDEZ/DIXON)
HB 368/a     PASS-THROUGH ENTITY TAX CREDIT     (HARPER/CADENA) CS/S
HB 115/a    HOME INSPECTOR LICENSING EXAMINATION CHANGES
     (CATES/FERRARY)
HB 118/a     CREATE OFFICE OF ENTREPRENEURSHIP     (LANE/DIXON)
CS/HB 105/a     FREIGHT LOCOMOTIVE PERSONNEL REQUIREMENTS
     (ALCON/ROYBAL CABALLERO)
HB 226     INSTRUCTIONAL MATERIALS & PROCUREMENT CODE     (LARA)
HB 269/a     FED INFO FOR COMMERCIAL DRIVER’S LICENSES     (GARCIA/HARPER)
HB 270     EMERGENCY SUSPENSION OF TRUCKING LAWS     (GARCIA)
HB 271     CAR ACCIDENTS REQUIRING REPORTS     (SANCHEZ)
HB 286     MOTOR VEHICLE SUN SCREEN MATERIALS     (HARPER/SARIÑANA)

Amendments and Committee Substitutes for any bill must be submitted 24 hours in advance to the Committee Secretary.
For public participation click the link below to join the ZOOM WEBINAR: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85614440294 or via telephone at 1 669 900 9128
Meeting ID: 856 1444 0294
To provide written comments or to register to speak using Zoom, please email STBTC.Comm1@nmlegis.gov

Rebecca Martinez, Tax, Business, and Transportation Committee Secretary
     – Room 323 (505) 986-4265

