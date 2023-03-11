Small Business owner of Heavenly Beauty Products seeking opportunity to go on Air with Media Agencies | Hair Growth oil

Hair Growth oil - made of herbal leaves and herbs logo Hair Growth oil

LABASA, FIJI, March 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Small Business owner of Heavenly Beauty Products seeking opportunity from Media Agencies and Journalists to get the Brand's product featured after years of struggle in reaching International customers via social media platforms.

Heavenly Beauty Products is a Herbal brand created to help achieve healthy hair and is formulated with key natural and herbal ingredients for all hair types.

Getting the Brand's content and products to the attention of International customers especially New Zealand, Australia, United States, United Kingdom, America got abit difficult when the small entrepreneur started targeting via social media platforms such as Facebook/ Instagram and Tiktok however to no luck the brand's Tiktok videos were not getting viral nor catching the attention of international customers. More than $9000 was spent for the Small Business whether it be inventory, Facebook ads, Instagram ads, newspaper ads and the list went on. The Small Business owner was yet determined to keep trying and work hard to get the brand successful and above all to earn a good living.

About the Product of Heavenly Beauty Products:

The Hair Growth oil 750ml has been specifically formulated with herbal leaves and herbs to provide herbal nutrition to the scalp.

It is a natural herbal way of nourishing hair and scalp as the ingredients used in this oil is made with good herbal leaves and herbs which stimulate hair growth & protects the scalp hence giving herbal nutrition to the scalp.

The key ingredients present in the Hair Growth oil are Nigella Sativa, Allium Cepa, Cocos Nucifera (Pure Coconut) Oil, Fenugreek, Herbal Leaves: Neem leaves, Basil leaves & Curry leaves.

Herbal Hair Growth oil comes in a 750ml bottle which will last customers for months. This hair oil has been specifically created to support healthy hair and scalp hence making it ideal for those who desire healthier hair.

About the Owner:

The small business Heavenly Beauty Products was founded by a 25 year old girl which is a registered sole trader business. The small business owner first started making Hair Growth oil when the person who brought her up passed away. Every since then the motivated girl started to earn extra income by making Hair oil to support herself and her grandmother who is living with her as only support. The Hair oil was first being successfully wholesale to Retail shops and Supermarkets locally whereby the small business entrepreneur wanted to expand its brand's reach internationally also.

The small business owner tries to reach most of the international audience especially in New Zealand, Australia, United States, America and United Kingdom to create brand awareness through its official Tiktok account @heavenlybeautyproducts with followers of more than 6.3k increasing day-by-day. The 25 year old entrepreneur believes one day Heavenly Beauty Products Tiktok videos will get viral and will lead to more sales and recognition in international markets.

The owner of Heavenly Beauty Products created an online Shopify website where International customers can now shop Hair Growth oil online. Delivery duration is 3-7 days however may differ according to country. All orders are shipped with DHL Express and customers will be emailed with a Tracking number to ensure fast & safe delivery to your door. Once orders are shipped customers will have access to real-time tracking on the website and DHL Express Tracking Number will be messaged in the email provided.

This product of 750ml is at an affordable price and provides many benefits to customers hair. Learn more about the product at http://heavenlybeautyproducts.myshopify.com/ or reach out to the owner of Heavenly Beauty Products on Contact here.

The owner is looking forward for interviews/ live sessions/ Press and gladly can join via skype also.

