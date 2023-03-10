25 year old Small Business owner making Hair Growth oil of Herbal Leaves and Herbs | Now on Shopify store

Hair Growth oil 750ml

The Hair Growth oil has been specifically formulated with herbal leaves and herbs to provide herbal nutrition to the scalp

Please support small businesses, after much hardwork I now have an online Shopify website where customers can purchase the Hair Growth oil directly from my website heavenlybeautyproducts.myshopify.com” — Angeline

60 NASEAKULA ROAD, LABASA, FIJI, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heavenly Beauty Products is a Herbal brand created to help achieve healthy hair. Heavenly Beauty Products introduces one of its consumer-loved Hair Growth oil formulated with key natural and herbal ingredients for all hair types.

It is a natural herbal way of nourishing hair and scalp as the ingredients used in this oil is made with good herbal leaves and herbs which stimulate hair growth & protects the scalp hence giving herbal nutrition to the scalp.

The key ingredients present in the Hair Growth oil are Nigella Sativa, Allium Cepa, Cocos Nucifera (Pure Coconut) Oil, Fenugreek, Herbal Leaves: Neem leaves, Basil leaves & Curry leaves.

Herbal Hair Growth oil comes in a 750ml bottle which will last customers for months. This hair oil has been specifically created to support healthy hair and scalp hence making it ideal for those who desire healthier hair.

About the Owner:

The small business Heavenly Beauty Products was founded by a 25 year old girl which is a registered sole trader business. The small business owner first started making Hair Growth oil when the person who brought her up passed away. Every since then the motivated girl started to earn extra income by making Hair oil to support herself and her grandmother who is living with her as only support. The Hair oil was first being successfully wholesale to Retail shops and Supermarkets locally whereby the small business entrepreneur wanted to expand its brand's reach internationally also.

The small business owner tries to reach most of the international audience especially in New Zealand, Australia, USA, America and UK to create brand awareness through its official Tiktok account @heavenlybeautyproducts with followers of more than 6.3k increasing day-by-day. The 25 year old entrepreneur believes one day Heavenly Beauty Products Tiktok videos will get viral and will lead to more sales and recognition in international markets.

The owner of Heavenly Beauty Products created an online Shopify website where International customers can now shop Hair Growth oil online. Delivery duration is 3-7 days however may differ according to country. All orders are shipped with DHL Express and customers will be emailed with a Tracking number to ensure fast & safe delivery to your door. Once orders are shipped customers will have access to real-time tracking on the website and DHL Express Tracking Number will be messaged in the email provided.

This product of 750ml is at an affordable price and provides many benefits to customers hair. Learn more about the product at http://heavenlybeautyproducts.myshopify.com/ or reach out to the owner of Heavenly Beauty Products on Contact here.

Fir more Herbal Hair Growth oil videos follow on Tiktok @heavenlybeautyproducts