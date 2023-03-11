Ekva to power Sri Lanka’s start-ups
Ekva LLC, Co-founded by serial entrepreneur Amith Boteju to launch their accelerator in a bid to strengthen, support and grow start-ups in Sri Lanka.
Our long-term aim is for Sri Lanka to join the Unicorn Club within the next 10 years, hopefully with one of our portfolio companies.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A high-profile team from Ekva LLC, a US company with strong Sri Lankan roots will launch their accelerator in mid-March in a bid to strengthen, support and grow Sri Lankan start-ups.
Ekva / එක්ව / ஒன்றாக/ Together is a company with equal opportunity irrespective of language, color, gender identity or persons differently-abled entrenched in their ethos.
The EKVA Accelerator initiative spearheaded by Amith Boteju, CEO and his team of serial entrepreneurs, was established in 2022 to support and empower promising entrepreneurs.
Their accelerator, uniquely called ek’celerator will accept applications from incorporated or non-incorporated startups at any stage from an idea, proof of concept (PoC), or minimum viable product (MVP) to those vying for traction and early revenue.
Amith Boteju, CEO Ekva said the ek’celerator will place the candidates through specialized educational courses to enhance their skills such as finance, management, relationship building, language, presentation skills, go-to-market strategies, crisis management, and fund raising.
Selected startups should aim to raise the first round of seed funding in 6-12 months and will be selected by the Ekva Investment Committee (IC) to participate in a part-time accelerator program during a 3–4-month period to build their companies.
The companies will receive a pre seed investment from Ekva Accelerator to support the company and fast track its development during the program. Selected companies will participate in the program while working full time in company building.
Initial rounds will be done in major cities such as Colombo, Jaffna, Kandy, and Galle with the finale done Live in Colombo.
Mr. Boteju added that exclusive video production will be made and there will be a live YouTube and Television broadcast of this program. The local and international TV rights are under negotiation, he added.
“With Sri Lankans at the lead, we understand the local needs, local flavor, and local thinking. We teamed up with International experts who have worked in top management positions at leading corporate giants such as JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, AT&T, Cirque Du Soleil , MGM Hospitality, Akon Legacy Ventures, Rabo Bank, Finish Line etc. to bring in international expertise to find bright lights in the country,” he added.
Ekva will secure special support from partners such as AWS, Google, Azure, Salesforce, Hubspot, etc. to provide essential tools to the selected start-ups.
Bradley Seelig, CFO said Ekva has strong international expertise with decades of experience in entrepreneurship, financial management, marketing, fundraising, entertainment, and business management from the US and Europe and will provide mentorship and guidance to entrepreneurs, allowing them to develop their strategic business plans and refine their ideas. Ekva aims to host regular events for entrepreneurs to network and connect with professionals from diverse fields in the entrepreneurial space, such as venture capitalists, accelerators partners, and more.
“We will give umbrella support in HR, Legal, Marketing, Accounting & Compliance to the selected startups,” he said.
Champike Munasinghe, COO added “Our long-term aim is for Sri Lanka to join the Unicorn Club, hopefully with one of our portfolio companies.”
