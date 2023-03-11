University of Michigan Adaptive and Inclusive Sports Experience Receives $35,000 Grant from The Hartford
The Hartford and champion wheelchair basketball player Matt Scott surprise local youth athletes with custom-fit sports equipment
These funds allow UMAISE to continue providing our participants with high quality equipment and a safe, accessible place to try it out.”ANN ARBOR, MI, USA, March 11, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- University of Michigan Adaptive and Inclusive Sports Experience (UMAISE), a non-profit organization based in Ann Arbor, MI, was recently awarded a $35,000 grant from The Hartford for new adaptive sports equipment.
— Kate Crawley, a member of the UMAISE Board of Directors
The grant enabled UMAISE, a member of the Move United Network, to purchase more than 30 pieces of equipment to add to their fleet, including fully outfitted adaptive kayaks, off-road wheelchairs and more.
“UMAISE was honored to be selected by The Hartford and Move United as a recipient of the 2023 Adaptive Equipment Grant. These funds allow UMAISE to continue providing our participants with high quality equipment and a safe, accessible place to try it out,” said Kate Crawley, a member of the UMAISE Board of Directors.
The Hartford, along with champion wheelchair basketball player Matt Scott, surprised two athletes with custom-fit pieces of equipment. Bryan Kreps, age 12, received a Quickie All Court Basketball Wheelchair to provide him with the stability needed to play competitively. Kreps, who has a neuromuscular disorder, began playing basketball at age 6 with the Rollverines wheelchair basketball team in Ann Arbor. Jacob Nelson, age 18, will receive a Racing Wheelchair Roller to help him with pre-season conditioning for track. Born with spina bifida, Nelson qualified for the wheelchair division track and field regional and state competitions last year and is considered a State Champion for his high school.
The Hartford has been inspiring human achievement through adaptive sports for 30 years. As a leading provider of disability insurance, the company has seen first-hand the positive impact sports can have on people and is dedicated to making adaptive sports and equipment more accessible. This includes equipment donations to local sports clubs nationwide, raising awareness about equity in sports with its world class Team Hartford athletes, as well as The Hartford Adaptive Sports Competition Series and The Hartford Ski Spectacular in partnership with Move United.
