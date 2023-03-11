J-Man Meets With Oak Cliff Cultivators Founder Eddie Velez & Tejas Hemp Mastermind Aaron Owens During Episode 32
EINPresswire.com/ -- WEED AND WHISKEY NEWS Show host Jerry “J-Man” Joyner was excited to meet with Eddie Velez, owner of Oak Cliff Cultivators as his first guest and then follow up with the mastermind behind Tejas Tonic, Aaron Owens, during the second half of the in-studio interview on episode 32 of Weed And Whiskey News.
“This was our second two guest interview and we’re really getting in the groove with our new format” stated J-Man, “It’s important to bring our “Partakers” as much real news, as much real information and as many real guests that the run time of the show will allow. Velez And Owens are the real deal too according to J-Man. Eddie’s openness about his family’s legacy in the cannabis industry earns a person’s trust quick. And the pride he shows not only for his business, but his family and his hometown of Oak Cliff is apparent and abundant. I’m so glad to know Eddie and now call him a friend. Never hurts to know multi-awarding winning grower of this plant that I and so many other hold so near and dear, and no doubt Velez has the green thumb of green thumbs” Joyner continued, “Now Aaron Owens caught me off guard, for sure. With a history of west Texas ranching and his demeanor, I was totally fooled. Instead of the jeans and trucker hat that he wore, this gentlemen should have been wearing a lab coat with a pocket protector full of pens and a slide rule. Aaron's knowledge and scientific terms about the plant, growing the plant, working the genetics of the plant was without contestation. He really knows his stuff however he easily broke it down so I could understand. To boot, he’s got the world-famous music poster artist Kerry Awn doing the artwork for his brand. Certainly, another amazing person I’m proud to know.” Don’t miss this episode!
About Oak Cliff Cultivators
Eddie Velez was born and raised in Dallas, TX - more specifically, Oak Cliff. He’s a University of North Texas Alumni with a degree in Emergency Management. Eddie spent over 15 years in the emergency management industry, with 11 years in the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). During his time with FEMA, he managed and coordinated large scale disaster response operations at multiple levels of government, and deployed to numerous federal declared disasters nationwide.
When Texas began moving past the prohibition of hemp, he decided to take the entrepreneur jump. Cannabis has always been part of his life in some way shape or form, he wanted to break the cannabis stigma and reintroduce hemp as an alternative health solution to everyday life.
In 2019, Eddie founded a Texas Hemp company - Oak Cliff Cultivators. Oak Cliff Cultivators was the 2020 winner of the “Best Hemp Flower” in the state at the Taste of Texas Hemp Cup. Additionally, his team won 6 out 9 awards at the cup.
Now, with the first harvest under the belt of the Texas farmers, he’s focused on collaborating and networking with partners across the state to help Texas improve processes and procedures to ensure Texas becomes a leader in the hemp industry.
For more information contact:
Eddie Velez, Founder
www.oakcliffcultivators.com
About Tejas Hemp & Tejas Tonic
Aaron is a native of West Texas, a part of the world where a person's word is gold. His first passion and love has always been ranching, with Cannabis coming in as a close second.
Serving as VP of Sales for Dutch Pro liquid fertilizers gave him the opportunity to developed his extensive network within the hemp industry. A hemp pioneer in Texas, he started working with extractions and custom formulations in 2015, and then formally organized his company, Tejas Hemp, in early 2017. As word of his product quality spread, demand sky rocketed, and the business expanded rapidly. In 2020, he successfully produced the worlds first Hemp Sativa strain on two acres at his farm in Dripping Springs, TX.
Today, Aaron is in charge of corporate strategy and business development; and focuses heavily on the implementation of the Industrial Hemp industry in Texas. His goals are to help Texas farmers make Texas Hemp business a leader in the global Hemp economy.
For more information visit www.tejashemp.com and www.tejastonic.com
About Weed And Whiskey News
Weed And Whiskey News is a short format, fact-based news show that engages audiences with smart comedy. The show delivers bite seized news covering cannabis and spirit education, developing brands and strains, the latest tech, medical advancements, and legislation. W And W News delivers content via streaming on the Weed And Whiskey TV Platform, Roku and YouTube. Visit www.weedandwhiskeynews.com
About Weed And Whiskey TV
Weed And Whiskey TV is an On-Demand TV Network, featuring original highly entertaining cannabis and spirit friendly programming. Most of their original programming is only four minutes and 20 seconds in length and can be viewed on virtually any streaming device. Weed And Whiskey TV also streams curated music concerts, feature films, shows and holiday specials. Twist one up, pour a spirit…sit back relax and enjoy Weed And Whiskey TV. It’s TV With A TWIST! Visit www.weedandwhiskey.tv
About W And W Digital, LLC
W And W Digital, LLC is an entertainment and media holding concern headquartered in Dallas, Texas. W And W Digital owns and operates the streaming TV Network, Weed And Whiskey TV. In addition to licensed feature films and episodic series, W And W Digital created and produces the following eight original episodic series - “DI HIGH”, Higher Than Space”, “History Written In STONED” “In Luck @ Willie’s Ranch”, “Paper Bartender”, “Trailer Talks”, “Tequila Shots” and “Weed And Whiskey News”.
Daulton O'Neill, Executive Producer, Business Development
