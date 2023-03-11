Raw Botanics Appoints Three New Members to its All-Female All-Star Wellness Advisory Board
Raw Botanics, a leading wellness company focused on growth, has announced the appointment of three new members to its All-Female Wellness Advisory Board.
Raw Botanics, a leading wellness company focused on growth, has announced the appointment of three new members to its All-Female All-Star Wellness Advisory Board. The board provides guidance to the company on product development, market penetration, branding, and strategic partnerships. The new members are Betsy Lemaire, Cristin D. Smith, and Sarah de Szalay.
Betsy Lemaire is a corporate growth and business development expert with over 20 years of experience. She previously was head of strategic growth for Femtech Health and represents two direct-to-consumer brands, Birchbox and Awesome Woman. Her expertise includes strategic partnerships, impact partnerships, branding, marketing, advertising, business development, finance and accounting, and innovative data analysis for scalable growth. Lemaire also serves on the Board of Directors of the Association for Corporate Growth in Southern California.
Cristin D. Smith is the founder and CEO of Saffron & Sage, a social enterprise focused on disrupting the healthcare industry. After a health crisis forced her to seek out holistic healthcare providers, non-toxic products, therapeutic practices, and healing places, she founded Saffron & Sage. The enterprise offers holistic healthcare services that incorporate ancient traditions with modern medicine to bring balance to the mind, body, and spirit. Smith has been featured in Forbes to Modern Luxury Magazine and was recently named Top 22 most Influential Leaders in San Diego and Top 40 under 40 by San Diego Business Journal. Saffron & Sage has won countless awards, including being named Top 10 Spas by Conde Nast Traveler Magazine.
Sarah de Szalay has over 25 years of experience in product development, having worked at companies like Reckitt, Avon, Femtech Health, and Unilever. Her key focus areas include front-end/upstream innovation, formulation development, methods development and technology development, as well as the development of partnerships with key opinion leaders and universities. She has developed well over 100+ products, including over-the-counter drugs, regulated products, and a vast array of cosmetic and personal care products. Currently, she focuses on clinical study development and new formula development to evaluate the impacts of topical products and actives on the skin microbiome and skin barrier.
"We are thrilled to welcome Betsy, Cristin, and Sarah to our All-Female All-Star Wellness Advisory Board," said Les Kollegian, Co-Founder of Raw Botanics. "Their expertise and experience in strategic partnerships, branding, marketing, product development, and holistic healthcare will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate our product offerings. We are confident that their unique perspectives and insights will help us to stay ahead of the curve in the competitive wellness industry."
Raw Botanics is committed to providing high-quality wellness products that are safe, effective, and affordable. The company's focus on growth and innovation, coupled with the guidance and expertise of its All-Female All-Star Wellness Advisory Board, positions Raw Botanics as a leader in the wellness industry.
For more information on Raw Botanics and its All-Female All-Star Wellness Advisory Board, please visit rawbotanics.com.
