Paycor Issues Statement Related to Silicon Valley Bank

CINCINNATI, March 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paycor HCM, Inc. PYCR ("Paycor"), a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) software, today announced that it does not hold cash deposits or securities, including customers' funds, at Silicon Valley Bank.

About Paycor

Paycor's human capital management (HCM) platform modernizes every aspect of people management, from recruiting, onboarding and payroll to career development and retention, but what really sets us apart is our focus on leaders. For more than 30 years we've been listening to and partnering with leaders, so we know what they need: a unified HR platform, easy integration with third party apps, powerful analytics, talent development tools, and configurable technology that supports specific industry needs. That's why more than 30,000 customers trust Paycor to help them solve problems and achieve their goals.

Investor Relations:

Rachel White

513-954-7388

IR@paycor.com


