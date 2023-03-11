Notification on Three Victory Portfolios II ETFs

The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (the "Exchange") has advised Victory Portfolios II that it has determined there were less than 50 beneficial holders in the following ETFs: VictoryShares THB Mid Cap ESG ETF, VictoryShares ESG Corporate Bond ETF, and VictoryShares ESG Core Plus Bond ETF (collectively "the Funds"). Therefore, the Funds did not meet the beneficial holders standard set forth in the Exchange Rule 5704(b)(2)(B)(the "Rule").

The Exchange has notified Victory Portfolios II that it may submit a plan for the Funds to gain compliance with the Rule.

Current shareholders in the Funds are not required to take any actions as a result of this notification.

Carefully consider a fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses before investing. To obtain a prospectus or summary prospectus containing this and other important information, visit www.victorysharesliterature.com. Read it carefully before investing.

VictoryShares ETFs are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC, member FINRA. Victory Capital is not affiliated with Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

Investments involve risk including possible loss of principal. ETFs have the same risks as the underlying securities traded on the exchange throughout the day. Redemptions are limited and often commissions are charged on each trade, and ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. ETFs may invest in securities included in, or representative of securities included in, the index, regardless of their investment merits.

