Insulet Set to Join S&P 500

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insulet Corp. PODD will replace SVB Financial Group SIVB in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 15. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced that it has taken SVB Financial Group into FDIC Receivership and therefore SVB Financial Group is no longer eligible for inclusion.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date Index Name Action Company Name Ticker GICS Sector March 15, 2023 S&P 500 Addition Insulet PODD Health Care

S&P 500 Deletion SVB Financial Group SIVB Financials

