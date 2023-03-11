Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,046 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,532 in the last 365 days.

Insulet Set to Join S&P 500

NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Insulet Corp. PODD will replace SVB Financial Group SIVB in the S&P 500 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, March 15. The Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) announced that it has taken SVB Financial Group into FDIC Receivership and therefore SVB Financial Group is no longer eligible for inclusion.    

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

March 15, 2023

S&P 500

Addition

Insulet

PODD

Health Care

S&P 500

Deletion

SVB Financial Group

SIVB

Financials

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global SPGI, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices
index_services@spglobal.com

Media Inquiries
spdji.comms@spglobal.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/insulet-set-to-join-sp-500-301769457.html

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

You just read:

Insulet Set to Join S&P 500

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more