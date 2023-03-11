Submit Release
WESTSHORE TERMINALS FILES 2022 DISCLOSURE DOCUMENTS

VANCOUVER, BC, March 10, 2023 /CNW/ - Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation WTE (the "Corporation") announced today that it has filed its audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2022 and related management's discussion and analysis with the Canadian security regulatory authorities.  Copies of the documents are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Corporation's website at www.westshore.com.

