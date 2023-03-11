CSD Sneakers: The Infinitely Customizable Sneakers Revolution on Kickstarter

CSD Sneakers, the new revolutionary customizable sneakers have launched on Kickstarter. The patent-pending design offers a sustainable and convenient way to switch up designs in minutes, all from the comfort of one's own home.

Get ready to make a statement with every step! Sneaker customization is not just a trend but a way to express yourself and show off your unique style. However, once you've customized your favorite pair of sneakers, it's permanent - until now. Dr. Jay M Sarkar and Chris Chatakondu, a New York-based duo, are introducing CSD, the ultimate sneaker customization solution, through a Kickstarter campaign. With CSD, you can match and switch up the style of your sneakers in minutes, all while experiencing the comfort and convenience of customization from your home or on the go.

CSD is a patent-pending, convenient, sustainable, and affordable way to customize your sneakers from the comfort of your home without any mess, harmful chemicals, or long waits.

"With CSD, we aim to solve many of the negative aspects of sneaker customization by providing one pair of high-quality sneakers that can display new designs every day," said Chris, Co-Founder of CSD.

CSD allows you to switch up the style of your sneakers in minutes. Each sneaker features built-in thermoplastic pockets on the sides and top, where you can slip in one of our pre-cut or printed designs. The possibilities are limitless! The CSD panels are made of printable plastic, making it easier to transfer your designs from screen to sneaker.

"When the opportunity to bring a new and sustainable way of customizing sneakers presented itself, I partnered with Chris and began work to make it a reality! CSD is a perfect solution for those who love expressing themselves through their shoes. Match your swag & switch up the style of your sneakers in minutes. With CSD, it's a stylish convenience at your fingertips.” said Dr. Jay M Sarkar, Founder of CSD.

CSD is not just convenient, but it's also environmentally friendly. Unlike traditional sneaker customization methods that use dangerous and non-biodegradable chemicals, CSDs require no chemicals. The plastic inserts can be reused and easily recyclable, making it a sustainable option for sneaker lovers.

The CSD design and customization process are patent-pending, and the founders are eager to bring this new era in sneaker customization to as many sneaker lovers as possible.

"We're thrilled to launch this campaign and bring our innovative solution to sneaker enthusiasts everywhere. But we can't do it alone. Hence this Kickstarter campaign. With your help, we can revolutionize the world of sneaker customization and bring this amazing product to market.”

Backers of the CSD Kickstarter campaign will have the opportunity to receive exclusive rewards based on their pledged amount.

Whether you're a sneaker enthusiast or simply looking for a convenient, sustainable, and affordable way to customize your sneakers, the CSD Kickstarter campaign has something for everyone.

To learn more or show your support for the campaign, please visit their Kickstarter campaign here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/329779367/custom-solutions-by-dr-jay

Media Contact

CSD Sneakers

New York

New York

United States