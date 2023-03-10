Work will restart on Simon Fraser Bridge Rehabilitation, local closures needed

CANADA, March 10 - Work will resume on the Simon Fraser Bridge on March 14, 2023, after a seasonal pause in construction.

Drivers are advised that starting Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 5:30 a.m., the section of Ferry Avenue/Queensway from Clapperton Street to Moyie Street will be closed for 24 hours to begin work on replacing a section of the southbound bridge. The road will reopen at 5:30 a.m. on Sunday, March 26.

Drivers can also expect short stretches of single-lane alternating traffic in this same section on Ferry Avenue/Queensway from March to May 2023.

Detours will be available for all regular and commercial traffic using Ferry Avenue/Queensway or the Queensway exit from Highway 97:

Eastbound Ferry Avenue/Queensway traffic should detour around the closed section via Highway 16.

Westbound Ferry Avenue/Queensway traffic will be diverted onto Highway 97 North just past Moyie Street.

Northbound Highway 97 traffic will not be able to turn right onto Ferry Avenue at the Queensway exit. Drivers should detour by turning left at the Queensway exit onto Queensway.

Southbound Highway 97 traffic will not be able to turn left onto Queensway at the Queensway exit. Drivers should detour by turning left at the Highway 16/97 intersection onto Highway 16.

Signage will be set up in advance of these intersections to advise drivers of the closures and detour routes.

Drivers are also advised that the regular southbound lanes on the Simon Fraser Bridge will remain closed for the duration of the project. The northbound lanes of the bridge will continue to serve as a detour, with one lane each for northbound and southbound traffic.

These closures will affect certain transit routes.

Work on the bridge is expected to be complete in fall 2023.

Drivers are reminded to obey posted speed limits, traffic-control devices and flag persons.

For BC Transit schedule information, visit: https://www.bctransit.com/prince-george

For BC Transit service-change information, visit: https://www.bctransit.com/prince-george/schedules-and-maps/alerts

For up-to-date information before travel, drivers can check: https://www.drivebc.ca/