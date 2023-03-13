Acclaimed Actor & Comedian Jason Stuart Celebrates a New Milestone

Actor/comedian Jason Stuart celebrates the 30th anniversary of coming out on the GERALDO SHOW in 1993, asking if breaking the ground allows you to walk on it.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jason, a successful actor and comedian, made a groundbreaking statement on national television by declaring "I'm gay, deal with it!" before other notable public figures such as Ellen DeGeneres, Ricky Martin, Wanda Sykes, Rosie O'Donnell, and Matt Boomer. He made this declaration at a time when there was no set precedent for openly gay artists in the entertainment industry, particularly in Hollywood. Despite facing potential backlash, Jason persisted in pursuing his career, constantly striving to be his best self. He credits his father, a Jewish immigrant, for instilling in him the importance of dressing professionally and presenting oneself with determination during interviews.

In 2022, Jason was awarded the Indie Series Award for Best Actor in a Comedy for the Amazon series SMOTHERED, which he co-created with Mitch Hara. The news of his win evoked strong emotions within him, as recognition from his peers holds significant value. Season 2 of SMOTHERED is set to premiere in the Spring with notable guest stars such as Amanda Bearse, Jai Rodriguez, Armand Fields, Aida Rodriguez, Carol Ita White, and Robert Costanzo.

Sneak Peak of SMOTHERED season 2

Jason has received multiple accolades throughout his career, including the Worldwide Comedy Award for Best LGBTQ Comedian and recognition in the 100 OUT for Out Magazine. He is also set to film the LAUGH PROUD Comedy special in July 2023 for filmmaker Quentin Lee.

Click on this link for upcoming stand up comedy appearances: https://www.jasonstuart.com/#shows

Jason's vast body of work includes nearly 265 film and television credits, portraying a range of characters from a plantation owner in THE BIRTH OF A NATION to the head of a drug company in GOLIATH. He is unique in that he has played both gay and straight roles, with memorable performances as a therapist on MY WIFE & KIDS and in Judd Apatow's LOVE. He has also appeared opposite renowned actors and actresses such as Oscar winners J.K. Simmons, George Clooney, Angelina Jolie, and Faye Dunaway, as well as Arnold Schwarzenegger, Angela Lansbury, and Damon Wayans.

Jason co-wrote his autobiography, SHUT UP, I'M TALKING!, with Dan Duffy, which has received rave reviews and is now in its third printing. He has been a trailblazer in the LGBTQ community for over 30 years, beginning with his appearance on the GERALDO SHOW. He was the first out LGBTQ comedian to have a stand-up comedy special on HERE MEDIA, entitled MAKING IT TO THE MIDDLE.

Currently, Jason co-chairs the National SAG AFTRA LGBTQ committee with Traci Godfrey, which he co-founded with Duncan Crabtree Ireland to support LGBTQ artists.

Outside of his career, Jason keeps a watchful eye on his 86-year-old Jewish mother, jokingly stating that they do not live together, but rather next door to one another.

The future is bright for Jason, and we eagerly anticipate what is to come in his career.

IMDB: http://www.Imdb.me/JasonStuart

Website: http://www.JasonStuart.com

Stand Up Clip: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wMofpZi4rSw&feature=youtu.be

Demo: https://rebrand.ly/JSActorDemo