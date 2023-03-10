Governor Newsom Issues Executive Order to Use Floodwater to Recharge and Store Groundwater

WHAT TO KNOW: As storms bring rain and snow to California, Governor Newsom signed an executive order that makes it easier to capture floodwater to recharge groundwater – temporarily lifting regulations and setting clear conditions for diverting flood stage water without permits to boost groundwater recharge storage.

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order to enable local water agencies and other water users to capture water from the latest round of storms to recharge state groundwater supplies.