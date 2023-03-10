Gov. Pritzker announces medical equipment transfer for earthquake recovery efforts in the devastated Kahramanmaras Region in Turkey

Springfield, ILLINOIS, March 10 - Today Illinois Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) announced the release of emergency medical supplies to support long-term disaster relief efforts in Turkey and provide humanitarian medical aid following the February 6 earthquake in the Mediterranean.





"The recent earthquakes in the large Kahramanmaras region have had a devastating impact on countless families and communities," said Governor JB Pritzker. "Here in Illinois, we lend a helping hand whenever we can, and we are proud to have medical supplies that can directly serve those in affected areas with immediate life-saving results."





Working through the non-governmental organization MedGlobal who specializes in international humanitarian crisis and is located in Rolling Meadows, Illinois, the State of Illinois can now directly support survivors in marginalized communities throughout the disaster-affected areas.





The transfer of medical supplies will include basic and advanced life support equipment, bedside monitors, wheelchairs, operating room equipment as well as ventilators for advanced critical care and long-term treatment of earthquake survivors.





"It is clear that this widespread disaster is catastrophic and recovery efforts will continue for years, if not decades," said Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA) Director Alicia Tate-Nadeau. "This life-saving medical equipment will allow hospitals and Emergency Medical Services to continue recovery operations in the aftermath of this earthquake."





The State of Illinois, through the Illinois Emergency Management Agency, will continue monitoring the impact on affected communities and work with vetted partners and organizations on identified needs.





In the region, it is projected that over 41,000 have died from the initial earthquake and subsequent aftershocks with countless others injured and still recovering.





"As recovery operations continue, the State of Illinois and IEMA stand ready to support this humanitarian effort," said Director Tate-Nadeau. "Our hearts are with all the people in the affected regions, and we hope peace will quickly be restored."







