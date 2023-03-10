Submit Release
IDNR seeking seasonal conservation workers for state parks and historic sites

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is seeking applicants for seasonal conservation workers at state parks and historic sites around the state.


Conservation workers are the department's boots on the ground at state sites during the busy summer seasons. These are temporary positions not to exceed six months.


Conservation workers perform routine maintenance and custodial duties, such as mowing, landscaping, painting, cleaning, loading and unloading vehicles, cutting firewood and more. Other responsibilities include assisting in preparing locations for hunting and fishing, preparing sites for programs, assisting in the care of cover crops and food plots, maintaining tools and equipment, and performing basic vehicle maintenance. Conservation workers make periodic rounds at sites to check for safety, clear and maintain trails and pathways, install signage, and more. They also assist site visitors and direct traffic when needed, as well as participate in interpretive and educational activities at historic sites.


"These are excellent summer jobs for people who enjoy being outdoors and are excited to help visitors enjoy Illinois' beautiful state parks and historic sites," said Paula Martel, director of IDNR's Office of Land Management. "Seasonal workers gain valuable professional experience and a unique understanding of what it takes to operate these sites."


To learn more about the positions, qualifications, deadline for applications, and instructions for applying, visit https://bit.ly/IDNRjobs. Look for positions titled "conservation/historic preservation worker." Openings for more seasonal positions at additional sites will be added in the coming weeks.


IDNR currently has openings at the following locations:


Carroll County

Mississippi Palisades State Park, Savanna


Cass County

Jim Edgar Panther Creek State Fish and Wildlife Area, Chandlerville


Clark County

Lincoln Trail State Park, Marshall


Clinton County

Eldon Hazlet State Recreation Area, Carlyle


Coles County

Fox Ridge State Park, Charleston


Douglas County

Walnut Point State Park, Oakland


Fayette County

Ramsey Lake State Recreation Area, Ramsey


Franklin County

Wayne Fitzgerrell State Recreation Area, Whittington


Hardin County

Cave-in-Rock State Park, Cave-in-Rock


Henry County

Johnson-Sauk Trail State Recreation Area, Kewanee


Jo Daviess County

Apple River Canyon State Park, Apple River


Kankakee County

Kankakee River State Park, Bourbonnais


Ogle County

Castle Rock State Park, Oregon


LaSalle County

Illini State Park, Marseilles

Starved Rock State Park, Utica


Lee County

Franklin Creek State Natural Area, Franklin Grove


Logan County

James C. Helfrich Game Propagation Center, Lincoln


Marion County

Stephen A. Forbes State Recreation Area, Kinmundy


Massac County

Mermet Lake State Fish and Wildlife Area, Belknap


McDonough County

Argyle Lake State Park, Colchester


Menard County

Lincoln's New Salem State Historic Site, Petersburg


Randolph County

Fort de Chartres, Prairie du Rocher

Fort Kaskaskia, Ellis Grove

World Shooting and Recreational Complex, Sparta


Saline County

Sahara Woods State Recreation Area, Carrier Mills


Sangamon County

Sangchris Lake State Park, Rochester


Shelby County

Eagle Creek State Park, Findlay

Hidden Springs State Forest, Strasburg


Stark County

Rock Island Trail State Park, Wyoming


Winnebago County

Rock Cut State Park, Loves Park



