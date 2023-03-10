TOMORROW: Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles to Honor Women’s History Month in Montgomery County with an Inaugural Women’s Day Reception

MARYLAND, October 3 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 10, 2023

Montgomery County At-Large Councilmember Laurie-Anne Sayles is hosting an inaugural Women’s History Month event tomorrow, Saturday, March 11 from 3-5 p.m. at the AFI Silver Theatre in downtown Silver Spring to honor this year’s national theme for Women’s History Month, “Celebrating Women Who Tell Our Stories.” She will be joined by prominent women in the media: Jordan Lindsay, public information officer for the Montgomery County Council; Andrea Sarralde, Emmy Award Winning Journalist with Montgomery Community Media; and Jenn White, host of NPR’s 1A Podcast. The event is free and open to the public, however advanced registration is required here.

“Women’s History Month is an important time to celebrate the achievements of trailblazing women striving for equal rights,” said Councilmember Sayles. “By bringing women together in Montgomery County for this special occasion, we learn about the sacrifices women have made to successfully lead in their careers. Our stories are nuanced and significant, and we must continue to take up space to ensure dignity, respect, and equal access to opportunity.

“Data shows that about four-in-10 women in the United States have experienced discrimination on the job because of their gender. We've come a long way but we need to do more to support and encourage women, by making sure our stories and voices are echoed in all halls of power where decision-making happens.”

Councilmember Sayles’ Women’s Day Reception is being sponsored by the Montgomery County Commission for Women and the Montgomery County Chapter of the National Organization for Women. Both organizations are highlighting women who are making an impact in our communities throughout the month. The Council presented a proclamation on Tuesday, March 7, honoring International Women’s Day, led by the six Councilwomen: Marilyn Balcombe, Natali Fani-González, Dawn Luedtke, Kristin Mink, Laurie-Anne Sayles, and Kate Stewart. Highlights can be found here.

