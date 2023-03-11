Universal Peace Sanctuary now under construction in Nepal

The $90 million Universal Peace Sanctuary, now under construction at the World Heritage Site in Lumbini, Nepal. His Eminence Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche, the holiest and most revered monk in the Himalayas. At the Shyalpa Monastery and Nunnery in Kathmandu, Nepal, 150 monks and nuns are in residence receiving spiritual and secular education.

$90 Million Sanctuary will make 'Peace more fashionable than war' says Shyalpa Rinpoche as he announces Universal Peace Gala May 14 in Los Angeles

Around the world, lust for power and material wealth brings endless conflict and strife. Now, more than ever, we need to focus on nourishing inner peace as the foundation for world peace.” — Shyalpa Rinpoche

LUMBINI, NEPAL, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- His Eminence Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche, the holiest and most revered monk in the Himalayas, has an invitation for all of humanity to give birth to peace, with his Universal Peace Sanctuary now under construction at the World Heritage Site in Lumbini, Nepal.

"We will make peace more fashionable than war," vows the Buddhist teacher and author.

To kick off his fundraising campaign in the United States, Rinpoche and the sanctuary's stakeholders are planning a Universal Peace Gala on May 14 at The Beverly Wilshire Hotel, celebrating Mothers. The benefit on Mother's Day 2023 will be a dazzling celebration of Nepalese-styled musical theater, entertainment and dining to support the $90 million Peace Sanctuary.

"The Universal Peace Sanctuary will serve as a radiant beacon, guiding individuals, communities and nations toward peaceful coexistence and reconciliation," Rinpoche says. "We will welcome people from all walks of life and spiritual traditions, and from every race, color and creed."

Construction for the sanctuary began in 2018, and now Rinpoche travels the world to invite stakeholders to support the completion of the building of the historic sanctuary in hopes of creating a more peaceful world.

The sanctuary's contemporary design is inspired by the lotus flower, a common spiritual image. A lotus flower grows in the mud, symbolizing that beautiful things can grow in the mire of a suffering world. For example, amid the anguish of the Covid-19 pandemic, many communities joined together in mutual support. As the world contends with conflicts in Ukraine, Yemen, Ethiopia, and others, His Eminence envisions the sanctuary as a beacon of light that can heal the suffering that currently seems so pervasive.

"Around the world, lust for power and material wealth brings endless conflict and strife," Rinpoche says. "Now, more than ever, we need to focus on nourishing inner peace as the foundation for world peace."

"Rinpoche," an honorific meaning "Precious Jewel," is used for important teachers in the Tibetan tradition. When a teacher is called “Rinpoche” it usually means they are a tulku, who has been recognized as the reincarnation of a prominent master.

Shyalpa Tenzin Rinpoche is a Buddhist teacher, author, and the abbot of Shyalpa Monastery and Nunnery in Kathmandu, Nepal, where over 150 monks and nuns are in residence, receiving spiritual and secular education.

From his birth in the foothills of the Himalayas, he was recognized as a holy child, and began training as a spiritual leader at the age of four. After attending university in Varanasi, Rinpoche has been spreading peace across North America, Asia and Europe. As a lineage master and teacher, Rinpoche guides those who wish to live live fully and freely in the moment. Rinpoche’s teachings show us how to actualize our innate potential and breathe with joy and ease.

Rinpoche has founded meditation and teaching centers in the United States, including Buddhafield, the Center for Enlightenment in Millerton, NY. In Asia, he founded Wencheng Gongzhu International Foundation in Hong Kong, and its branches in Taiwan and Malaysia. His charitable organizations include the Bhrikuti Himalayan Foundation and the Himalayan Children’s Fund, which support humanitarian and philanthropic activities in the Himalayan region.

Integral to achieving this purpose will be the Peace Sanctuary's Assembly Hall, which will provide a space for up to 1,500 people to partake in conferences, seminars, and speaking events geared toward the mission of peace.

The sanctuary will provide a variety of functions. Its Peace Museum and Peace Library will house a unique collection of artifacts, teachings, and texts, all of which explore the topic of peace. These facilities will be the cornerstone of the Peace Institute, which will offer a course in ancient wisdom, yoga, and meditation and will equip students with the tools they need to be able better to handle the stresses and strains of their day-to-day lives. Research carried out in this institute will draw together global scholars to explore powerful ways of encouraging international peace exploration.

Rinpoche is keen to underline that the beating heart of the sanctuary - peace - is not a one-dimensional concept, as many might assume. This is the inspiration behind the sanctuary's Meditation Rooms, where visitors will be able to benefit from resident instructors and develop their practice. This will make the Universal Peace Sanctuary a hub for wellness retreats.

Rinpoche plans for this sanctuary to benefit the local community by bringing tourists and visitors. Prior to the Covid epidemic, tourism to Lumbini had been increasing steadily from just under 800,000 in 2014 to almost 1,200,000 in 2018. The Universal Peace Sanctuary will add a significant boost to this effort.

This epitomizes Rinpoche's approach to the project as a whole, balancing his focus equally between international and individual peace, local benefits and global aid, one-dollar donations and large-scale funding, and celebrating a thoughtful way of living by embracing the value of all religious beliefs.

Rinpoche invites everyone to become stakeholders in this meritorious project to "make peace more fashionable than war."