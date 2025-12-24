Ukrainian Immigrant and New York Senate Candidate Alina Bonsell Calls for Restraint as New Missile Strikes Pound Ukraine

"“No one should ever become accustomed to this kind of terror,” says Alina Bonsell, Ukrainian-American Candidate for New York State Senate

“This war is not abstract to me—it's personal,” says Bonsell, whose family traces its roots to Odesa

Ukrainian identity is forged through endurance...It is about surviving hardship without surrendering your humanity.” — Alina Bonsell, Candidate for New York State Senate

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 24, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As reports confirm renewed missile strikes across Ukraine, Alina Bonsell, a Ukrainian immigrant and candidate for New York State Senate, released a forceful statement urging the world not to grow numb to civilian suffering and warning against policies that risk turning the conflict into an endless war.

“My heart is with the innocent civilians who are once again running for shelter, comforting their children, and wondering if they will survive the night,” Bonsell said. “No one should ever become accustomed to this kind of terror.”

Russia launched its largest combined drone-and-missile attack in months overnight, firing 635 drones and 38 missiles across Ukraine, killing at least three people, including a 4-year-old child, injuring 11 others, and causing widespread power outages as energy and civilian infrastructure were heavily targeted.

Bonsell, whose family immigrated to the United States from the former Soviet Union while it was still the USSR, emphasized that her connection to the war is deeply personal.

“I speak Russian. My roots trace back to Odesa—today part of Ukraine,” Bonsell said. “I am proudly American, but I am also the product of a people who know what it means to endure loss, displacement, and uncertainty. This war is not happening to strangers. It is happening to people who could have been my neighbors, my classmates, my family.”

Bonsell said the resilience of Ukrainian culture helped shape her values and her decision to run for office.

“Ukrainian identity is forged through endurance,” she said. “It is about surviving hardship without surrendering your humanity. Those values are the reason I’m running for New York State Senate—to challenge broken systems and fight for reforms that actually protect families.”

Drawing a parallel between war and her policy priorities at home, Bonsell highlighted her focus on family court reform.

“I have seen firsthand how prolonged conflict tears families apart and inflicts the deepest wounds on children,” Bonsell said. “War follows the same tragic pattern. The longer it drags on, the more innocent people suffer—especially the youngest and most vulnerable.”

While acknowledging the right of nations to protect their security, Bonsell voiced concern about the long-term consequences of continued international financing of the conflict.

“We have to be honest about the human cost,” she said. “More money and more weapons do not always bring peace. Too often, they risk prolonging the violence and multiplying civilian suffering.”

Bonsell warned against allowing the war to fade into background noise.

“This must not become a war without end,” she said. “The world must choose restraint, resolution, and humanity. We cannot allow ourselves to grow numb to the loss of innocent life—because once we do, we lose something of ourselves.”

Alina Bonsell is a candidate for New York State Senate, advocating for systemic reform, family-focused policies, and leadership rooted in resilience, accountability, and lived experience.

