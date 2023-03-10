Media Alert: BrainChip Demonstrates Edge AI Processing at Embedded World 2023 in Nuremberg

LAGUNA HILLS, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 10, 2023 / BrainChip Holdings Ltd BRNBRCHFBCHPY, the world's first commercial producer of ultra-low power, fully digital, event-based, neuromorphic AI IP, today announced it will showcase its Akida™ platform for next-generation edge AI at Embedded World 2023, March 14-16 in Nuremberg, Germany. BrainChip will exhibit in booth 2-238 at the TinyML pavilion and also have a presence in partner booths such as Edge Impulse.

Akida processors power next-generation edge AI in a range of industrial, home, automotive, and scientific environments. Akida's fully digital, customizable, event-based neural processor and IP is ideal for advanced AI/ML devices such as intelligent sensors, medical devices, high-end video-object detection, and ADAS/autonomous systems. Akida's neuromorphic architecture delivers high performance with extreme energy efficiency that enables partners to deliver AI solutions previously not possible on battery-operated or fan-less embedded, edge devices. Akida also has a unique ability to learn on device in a secure fashion, without need for cloud retraining.

"On-chip AI that learns close to the sensor, untethered from the cloud, is the future of edge devices, and we are eager to show the leaders in embedded computing that future," said Nandan Nayampally, Chief Marketing Officer of BrainChip. "The AIoT landscape, especially the automotive, industrial, consumer, and digital health markets are on the verge of technological and economic transformation. Brain chip's Akida is ready to power the next generation of smarter, more powerful and highly efficient devices."

About BrainChip Holdings Ltd BRNBRCHFBCHPY

BrainChip is the worldwide leader in edge AI on-chip processing and learning. The company's first-to-market, fully digital, event-based AI processor, AkidaTM, uses neuromorphic principles to mimic the human brain, analyzing only essential sensor inputs at the point of acquisition, processing data with unparalleled efficiency, precision, and economy of energy. Akida uniquely enables edge learning local to the chip, independent of the cloud, dramatically reducing latency while improving privacy and data security. Akida Neural processor IP, which can be integrated into SoCs on any process technology, has shown substantial benefits on today's workloads and networks, and offers a platform for developers to create, tune and run their models using standard AI workflows like Tensorflow/Keras. In enabling effective edge compute to be universally deployable across real world applications such as connected cars, consumer electronics, and industrial IoT, BrainChip is proving that on-chip AI, close to the sensor, is the future, for its customers' products, as well as the planet. Explore the benefits of Essential AI at www.brainchip.com.

