They Authentic Records Release New Single Titled Lick Back
EINPresswire.com/ -- Chicago area-based record label, They Authentic Records is blending the worlds of R&B and Hip Hop Music with their current hit single "Lick Back" featuring platinum-selling R&B Crooner, Ben One, and Hip Hop artist Tocarra. The infectious mid-tempo seductive hit song produced by KanKakee's own Charles “UNKahmn” Price, is sure to be a summer anthem. Reminiscent of the sound Drake and others have made mainstream, "Lick Back" falls right into the rotation with its own unique sound. You may have heard the name Ben One from his previous single "Never Leave My Girl" featuring Shawnna, but on "Lick Back" Ben One provides a catchy chorus that rivals any top R&B hit record on the radio. He sings about how his girl can't wait to get him back if he chooses to break her heart. "Baddies don't take losses too well" he states implying that if he breaks her heart she will definitely seek revenge, but even so, he is still willing to take the risk. Tocarra on the other hand raps that although she loves how he treats her, if he breaks her heart she is going to get her "Lick Back". "I want individuals to feel empowered and have strength, honesty, and confidence in their relationship with their partner, while also demanding respect" states the hip-hop artist when asked to explain the message in the hit song.
Lick back was previously released late in 2022, but They Authentic Records is working on a re-release for the spring of 2023. The single was released via distributor Big Top Entertainment L.L.C and is currently being considered for film and television licensing opportunities.
They Authentic Records is planning more releases for 2023 and looking to sign and partner with local artist in the Chicago area. They have collaborated with Grammy Award-winning and Platinum artists such as Sounds of Blackness, Keith Murray, Jaheim’s recording artist Nixta and Chicago House Music legend Tyree Cooper.
All submissions for consideration and media inquiries should be sent to theyauthenticrecords@gmail.com attention to Aaron Robinson.
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/1VChdm25HRFYsl4BIDZsaU?si=gq6dSSqCRzyRhWE9vWUUng
Apple: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/tocarra/527422765
Kristian duncan
Lick back was previously released late in 2022, but They Authentic Records is working on a re-release for the spring of 2023. The single was released via distributor Big Top Entertainment L.L.C and is currently being considered for film and television licensing opportunities.
They Authentic Records is planning more releases for 2023 and looking to sign and partner with local artist in the Chicago area. They have collaborated with Grammy Award-winning and Platinum artists such as Sounds of Blackness, Keith Murray, Jaheim’s recording artist Nixta and Chicago House Music legend Tyree Cooper.
All submissions for consideration and media inquiries should be sent to theyauthenticrecords@gmail.com attention to Aaron Robinson.
Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/album/1VChdm25HRFYsl4BIDZsaU?si=gq6dSSqCRzyRhWE9vWUUng
Apple: https://music.apple.com/us/artist/tocarra/527422765
Kristian duncan
DBA Duncan Group promotions
+1 702-569-8541
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Instagram