DEQ’s Climate Protection Program opens application for Community Climate Investment entities

DEQ is seeking interested non-profits to be key partners in implementing Oregon’s Community Climate Investments. Applications will be accepted through May 10, 2023.

Statewide, OR—The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality today opened the application for Community Climate Investment partners. Successful applicants will invest funds from fossil fuel suppliers regulated by Oregon’s Climate Protection Program in projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions in environmental justice communities across Oregon. This is an important next step for the Climate Protection Program, which established declining limits on greenhouse gas pollution allowed from use of fossil fuels throughout Oregon. The program was approved by the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission in December 2021.

A successful partner must be a non-profit organization with:

• Strong and transparent financial controls and systems for managing and expending funds received directly from companies supplying fossil fuel that are regulated by the Climate Protection Program.

• Demonstrated capacity to engage with, partner with, and uplift underrepresented communities.

• Experience developing and delivering projects that will achieve reductions in greenhouse gas emissions and co-pollutants in environmental justice communities.

Community Climate Investments support actions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions in Oregon. Emission reduction projects could include actions related to transportation, residential, industrial, and commercial activities. Investments are prioritized for projects that benefit environmental justice communities, including communities of color, tribal nations, low-income, and rural communities.

The Community Climate Investment Equity Advisory Committee plays a critical role supporting the program’s goal of prioritizing environmental justice communities. This group provides DEQ with feedback on applicants and projects.

The application can be found on the Community Climate Investment webpage. Applications will be accepted through May 10, 2023. A Q & A session for interested applicants will be held March 16, 2023.

About The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality

The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality protects human health and the environment by controlling air and water pollution, reducing the impacts of manufactured products and cleaning up contaminated properties. DEQ engages the public in decision-making and helps communities solve problems in ways that are economically and environmentally sustainable.

For questions about Community Climate Investments and this application please contact Whitney Dorer at Whitney.Dorer@deq.oregon.gov.

Media contact:

Harry Esteve, DEQ Communications Manager, Harry.Esteve@deq.oregon.gov, 503-229-6484

