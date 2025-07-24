Governor Kotek Announces Leadership Transition at Oregon Department of Human Services

Beaverton, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek announced she has appointed Liesl Wendt to serve as the director of the Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), pending Oregon Senate confirmation in September, following the retirement this fall of long-time Director Fariborz Pakseresht. Wendt is currently deputy director of ODHS.

Pakseresht will retire October 1, after serving a total of 35 years in state service, including the last eight years as ODHS director. He was recently recognized by the American Public Human Services Association with the Jerry W. Friedman Human Services Impact Award.

During Pakseresht’s tenure, ODHS successfully implemented an integrated eligibility system for state assistance benefits, an approach seen as a national leader for its service delivery model. The system allows people to apply for medical, food, cash, or child care benefits using one application online, by phone or in person. In addition, ODHS has significantly reduced the number of children in foster care, improved relationships with Tribal Nations, and expanded programs that help older adults and people with disabilities live at home independently.

“Fariborz has led the largest and one of the most complex state agencies through a variety of challenges over the past eight years, including a global pandemic and significant natural disasters. I am grateful for his commitment to service, innovative vision, and collaborative approach that has resulted in positive outcomes for Oregonians throughout the state,” Governor Kotek said.

Before becoming director of ODHS in 2017, Pakseresht served as director of the Oregon Youth Authority. While at OYA, he received the Outstanding Administrator Award from the Council of Juvenile Corrections Administrators. He began his career as a frontline supervisor at what is now the Department of Administrative Services (DAS) Publishing and Distribution in 1990.

A headshot of Pakseresht can be found here.

Wendt has served as ODHS Deputy Director since 2018. She has worked for more than 30 years in government and nonprofit social services, including serving as director of Multnomah County Human Services. As the Chief Executive Officer of 211info, Wendt led the organization's expansion across Oregon, adoption of new communications technologies, and an increase in the specialization of services.

“Liesl is a proven leader in human services policy and practice. She is action-oriented with a strong focus on listening to community needs. I am confident she will provide steady leadership for Oregon’s largest agency during these uncertain times and build on the progress that has been made to improve customer service at the agency,” the Governor said.

“Serving the people of Oregon has been the greatest honor of my professional life,” said Pakseresht. “I am proud of all we have achieved at ODHS, made possible by the thousands of dedicated staff who serve Oregonians each day. While there is still work to do, I am confident we are on the right path and Liesl is the right leader to continue our progress.”

“I am honored to step into this role at an agency that has such a profound impact on the lives of Oregonians,” said Wendt. “I look forward to engaging with our partners, staff and the community in the days ahead to ensure we can continue to improve outcomes for the people we serve while navigating an uncertain environment.”

A headshot of Wendt can be found here.

###