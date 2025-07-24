Governor Kotek Signs Statewide Shelter Program into Law

Today, Governor Tina Kotek commemorated the signing of House Bill 3644, which establishes an ongoing, statewide shelter program in Oregon, with the goal of reducing unsheltered homelessness and helping people transition from homelessness into housing stability. The bill includes $204.9 million for the next two years of the program. The bill is the result of many months of work by a workgroup created by Governor Kotek and Representative Pam Marsh (D-Southern Jackson County).

“Having a safe, warm place to call home is the basic building block to a prosperous, healthy life. I want that for every Oregonian,” Governor Kotek said. “House Bill 3644 is the product of an unrelenting focus on addressing the state’s homelessness crisis, keeping our new shelters open, and helping thousands of Oregonians who are on their path out of homelessness off the streets and moving forward. Thank you to everyone who is fighting with me for a healthier, safer, more prosperous Oregon.”

“Shelters provide a vital entry point to a system of services that helps individuals move forward in their lives,” Representative Marsh said. “House Bill 3644 creates a statutory framework to ensure that state dollars invested in the shelter network are well spent, transparent, fairly distributed, and locally directed.”

The Governor hosted the signing event at the Just Compassion Shelter & Resource Center in Tigard, with advocates, legislators, and local leaders. The shelter opened in March 2025 and offers 60 beds to adults experiencing homelessness and a resource center that serves shelter guests and other community members experiencing homelessness. The Governor gave remarks alongside Representative Marsh, Dr. Vernon Baker, Executive Director of Just Compassion; and Jimmy Jones, Executive Director of Mid-Willamette Valley Community Action (MWVCAA).

“House Bill 3644 marks a historic step forward in Oregon’s effort to build a coordinated, statewide shelter system and reflects Governor Kotek’s continued leadership and commitment to addressing homelessness with urgency and compassion," Dr. Vernon Baker said. "As one of the state’s largest Health-Related Social Needs providers, Just Compassion sees every day how critical sustainable funding is. But we cannot let up. We must continue investing in targeted, evidence-based solutions that meet the scale of this crisis.”

“Several years ago, after losing my son to diabetes, I found myself unable to pay rent and moved into my 2005 Lancer. Shortly thereafter I was referred to Just Compassion. Thanks to a case manager assisting me in finding a housing program, I just signed my third-year lease on my subsidized apartment. Just Compassion provided me with daily meals, weekly showers, and monthly laundry, all services that enable the homeless to feel human and become stable again,” said Shoshana Gebelmann, Just Compassion Board Member. “From the moment I started using their services, I volunteered at the center, helped serve meals, did laundry, and eventually organized clothing donations. This was my way of paying forward for the kindness of those who were helping me.”

House Bill 3644 codifies the structure established through the Governor’s statewide homelessness emergency into law, giving communities the stability and flexibility they need to sustain their efforts addressing homelessness. Prior to the Governor’s emergency order, Oregon did not have a coordinated statewide shelter system, meaning that resources available to individuals experiencing homelessness varied widely depending on what area of the state they were in. Oregon Housing and Community Services (OHCS) will administer the program funds, enter into agreements with regional coordinators, set rules and guidelines, and track outcomes. Regional coordinators will be selected by OHCS for each region.

"The Governor has made a commitment to prioritize the reduction in unsheltered homelessness, to promote the safety and dignity of our homeless residents, and reduce the enormous public safety and public health burdens on our local communities through smart, targeted and effective approaches,” MWVCAA Director Jimmy Jones said. “We're grateful for the Governor and for Representative Marsh for putting together the workgroup that informed HB 3644, and for their leadership in fighting for a better tomorrow for all Oregonians."

Through the Governor’s statewide homelessness emergency over the last two years, Oregon is projected to support over 4,800 shelter beds, rehouse 3,300 households, and prevent another 24,000 households from experiencing homelessness. Much of this progress is due to one-time or emergency funding, and the ongoing, sustainable shelter system established through House Bill 3644 is needed to stay the course and create an Oregon where no one sleeps outside.

