March 10, 2023

Image Governor Mills Swears in Wayne Douglas as

Associate Justice on Maine Supreme Judicial Court

Joined by members of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court and others at the State House, Governor Janet Mills today swore in Wayne R. Douglas as Associate Justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

Justice Douglas joins the Supreme Judicial Court after more than two decades of service as a member of the Maine Superior Court and the Maine District Court. His nomination to the Court was overwhelmingly approved by the Maine State Senate and the Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Judiciary.

“The Maine Supreme Judicial Court will benefit from Justice Douglas’ sharp legal mind, measured temperament, and dedication to the fair and impartial administration of the law,” said Governor Janet Mills. “I congratulate Justice Douglas on joining our state’s highest court, and I am confident that he will be an outstanding Associate Justice.” “As an Associate Justice of the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, I will carefully consider each case, treat all with courtesy and respect, and administer justice in a fair and impartial manner, as I have done throughout my more than two decades on the bench,” said Justice Wayne R. Douglas. “I am honored by and grateful for the trust Governor Mills and the Legislature have placed in me to serve the people of Maine.”

Justice Douglas, of Old Orchard Beach, was first nominated to the Maine District Court by former Governor Angus King in 2002 and reappointed by former Governor John Baldacci in 2010. In 2015, former Governor Paul LePage appointed Douglas to the Maine Superior Court.

During his time on the Superior Court, Douglas has presided over the York County Treatment and Recovery Court, which provides judicially monitored supervision and treatment to individuals with criminal charges who are committed to addressing their substance use disorder and mental health issues. He also initiated a Mental Health Docket in York County to expedite consideration of cases involving people experiencing mental health issues.

Prior to his appointment to the Judicial Branch, Justice Douglas served as Chief Legal Counsel to former Governor King and as Associate Commissioner of the former Maine Department of Mental Health. Prior to entering public service, Justice Douglas spent more than a decade in private practice at Pierce Atwood in Portland.

Justice Douglas, 71, is a graduate of the University of Maine School of Law and received his undergraduate degree from Bates College. He lives in Old Orchard Beach with his wife and has two adult children.

Governor Mills nominated Justice Douglas on February 1, 2023. Justice Douglas is Governor Mills’ fifth nomination to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court since taking office.