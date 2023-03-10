The state’s lawsuit accuses Huntington Beach of stifling affordable housing projects and infringing on the rights of homeowners to build additional dwelling units on their properties. Huntington Beach fired back hours later with a federal lawsuit of its own, accusing the state of overreach and violation of Huntington Beach’s “home rule authority.”
State, Huntington Beach trade lawsuits over housing laws
