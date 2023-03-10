Spring Break Vacation Tips: Know Before You Go

TUCSON, Ariz. – Spring break is upon us here in Arizona, which means vacationers will flock to destinations south of the border, such as Rocky Point (Puerto Peñasco) and San Carlos, Mexico. U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) wants to ensure travelers enjoy a smooth and efficient processing experience upon their return home from spring break vacations.

As you plan your trip abroad, CBP would like to remind you of what to expect upon your return to the United States and to provide you helpful tips to facilitate that process.

To keep our borders secure and our nation safe, CBP must inspect everyone who arrives at a U.S. port of entry. CBP officers at the ports have the authority to ask you about your personal background and citizenship. They have the authority to ask about the nature of your trip and any items you are bringing into the United States.

Remember you must declare everything brought back from abroad. Know the difference between prohibited and restricted merchandise. For more information, please visit the Restricted/Prohibited section of the CBP website.

As a reminder, do not attempt to bring fruits, meats, dairy/poultry products, to include eggs, and/or firewood into the United States without first checking whether they are permitted. For more information, please visit the Bringing Agricultural Products Into the United States section of the CBP website.

CBP encourages you to obtain and utilize radio-frequency identification (RFID) technology equipped travel documents, such as U.S. passport cards or an enhanced driver’s license. These documents will allow travelers to drive through specifically marked Ready Lanes, reducing their processing time by 20%.

CBP also recommends traveling during off-peak hours. The ports of entry are busiest during the morning and afternoon commutes as well as on the weekends. Travelers can monitor current wait times by visiting CBP’s Border Wait Time (BWT) web page at bwt.cbp.gov or download the BWT app via Google Play or the Apple App Store.

Lastly, enjoy your travels and stay informed. CBP has numerous resources and articles at cbp.gov to ensure your safety abroad and quick processing upon return.