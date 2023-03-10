Public comment period on ZP 532-F; proposed replacement zoning for the area included in the expiring Concept Plan for the Lands of Lowell & Co. Timber Associates in Attean Township and Dennistown Plantation and the associated P-RP subdistrict.
MAINE, March 10 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry
Date: March 10, 2023
Name: Stacy Benjamin
Phone: 207-441-3761