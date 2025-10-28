Public Hearing for Date Change of Agriculture Fairs 2026-2029

MAINE, November 4 - Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Back to full Meeting Calendar

Date: November 4, 2025

Start Time: 10:00 AM

Location: Microsoft Teams

Meeting description/purpose:

On Tuesday, November 4, 2025, at 10:00 A.M. virtually on Teams, the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry will hold a hearing pursuant to 7 M.R.S. Sections 83 and 84 and Department Rules, Chapters 11 and 12. The purpose of the hearing is to take testimony regarding the petition of date changes for 2026 - 2029.

The Department has received petitions from:

Litchfield Fair to extend their licensed fair dates opening a day earlier with proposed dates of September 10-13, 2026, September 9-12, 2027, September 7-10, 2028, September 6-9, 2029

Northern Maine Fair to move their fair from July 25-August 8, 2026, July 24- August 1, 2027, July 29-August 6, 2028, July 28-August 5, 2029; to August 5-9, 2026, August 4-8, 2027, August 2-6, 2028, August 1-5, 2029

The Department will accept public comments after the hearing until noon November 14, 2025. The Commissioner will announce fair dates by no later than January 10, 2025.

Related documents (if any):

Note: Some documents are provided in Microsoft Word format (MS Word). Download the free Word Viewer if you do not have Microsoft Word on your computer. Rich Text Format (RTF) documents may be viewed in any word processing software.

Public Notice (PDF)

For further information, contact:

Name: Kayla Jones

Phone: (207) 287-3491