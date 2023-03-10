Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,614 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,713 in the last 365 days.

Progreso CBP Agriculture Specialists Intercept First in Port Pest in Pineapple Shipment

PROGRESO, Texas - Agriculture Specialists with U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Progreso Port of Entry intercepted a “First in Port” pest, a tortoise beetle found with a pineapple shipment.

“CBP Agriculture Specialists play a vital role in safeguarding our frontline by protecting the agriculture industry which in turn protects our economy.   The vigilance displayed by CBP Agriculture Specialists at the Port of Progreso is a prime example of their commitment to the CBP mission,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progreso/Donna Port of Entry. 

A specimen of Stolas sp. (Chrysomelidae), a First-in-Port pest interception realized by CBP Agriculture Specialists at the Progreso Port of Entry.

The interception occurred on March 7, 2023, at the Progreso International Bridge during an examination of a Mexican tractor trailer carrying fresh pineapple.  During examination of the trailer floor, CBP Agriculture Specialists discovered a tortoise beetle. The beetle was submitted for identification to a local identifier, an entomologist at the U.S. Department of Agriculture on March 7, 2023. The initial pest identification was confirmed as belonging to the genus Stolas sp. (Chrysomelidae), a First-in-Port interception, by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Systematic Entomology Laboratory, Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C. on March 8, 2023. The pineapple shipment was refused entry and the commodity re-exported to Mexico. 

Insects in the Chrysomelidae family, also known as leaf beetles, are further classified as tortoise beetles in the subfamily, Cassidinae for their tortoise shaped carapace, which the genus Stolas sp., belongs to. They are known to feed on leaves and plant material. The Stolas genus is a known invasive pest in the U.S. and is deemed harmful to the U.S. agriculture industry, which in turn can have a detrimental impact on the U.S. economy.

More information regarding CBP’s agriculture inspection mission may be found at this link.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the unified border agency within the Department of Homeland Security charged with the comprehensive management, control, and protection of our nation’s borders, combining customs, immigration, border security, and agricultural protection at and between official ports of entry.

You just read:

Progreso CBP Agriculture Specialists Intercept First in Port Pest in Pineapple Shipment

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more