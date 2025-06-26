U.S. Border Patrol agents in Wellesley Island assist the Sheriff’s Office in the arrest of a wanted sexual predator

The wanted man is an illegal alien from Mexico and had been deported in 2003

LOWVILLE, N.Y. – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Wellesley Island Station assisted in the arrest of a 27-year-old-man, who was an illegal alien from Mexico.

On June 25, Border Patrol agents were contacted to provide additional security and advanced biometric technology for the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office during the execution of a search warrant for Lucino Hernandez-Bautista. Deputies and State troopers arrested Hernandez-Bautista who was wanted on felony warrants related to sex crimes involving minors. The warrant had ten felony, and five misdemeanor counts in relation to various sex crimes involving minors.

After Hernandez-Bautista was arrested by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, Border Patrol agents discovered Hernandez-Bautista had been previously deported in 2023 on a previous sex crime offense. Agents then filed an immigration detainer with the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office where Hernandez-Bautista is currently being held.

“Our agents remain committed to protecting the border and upholding the law,” said Deputy Patrol Agent in Charge David Sowards. “The individual was wanted for sex crimes involving minors, and we will continue assisting our law enforcement partners to ensure public safety.”

The warrant stems from a prior criminal investigation and warrant issued by the Lewis County Court, dating back to 2023. Criminal charges are merely allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

