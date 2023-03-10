Human smuggling attempt intercepted by Laredo Sector Border Patrol

LAREDO, Texas – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents assigned to Laredo South Station halted a human smuggling attempt in Laredo, Texas.

On March 8, Border Patrol agents while working their assigned duties, observed several individuals getting into a black SUV in south Laredo. As the vehicle traveled away from the area, agents attempted a vehicle stop. The driver failed to stop. Texas Department of Public Safety saw the vehicle traveling on U.S. Highway 83 and attempted to also conduct a vehicle stop. The driver exited the highway and continued into the brush before crashing into a nearby creek. Border Patrol agents arrived and apprehended six individuals including a mother and child. After conducting record checks on the individuals, Border Patrol agents confirmed that the individuals were illegally in the United States and from the country of Mexico. All subjects were taken into custody and processed accordingly. Mother and child were medically cleared and were also processed accordingly. Texas DPS has the lead on the investigation.

