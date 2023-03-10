DIOR BRINGS COUTURE TO LOS ANGELES IN PARTNERSHIP WITH ‘GRAZIA GAZETTE: AWARDS SEASON’ ISSUE, OUT NOW
Los Angeles edition of the world’s first carbon-neutral luxury newspaper celebrates news, nominations and coverage of the Academy Awards, Grammy Awards and moreNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRAZIA USA, the cultural authority that inspires, educates, and celebrates the individuality, beauty, and elevated style of women everywhere, today unveiled an all-access special Los Angeles edition to capture the excitement of awards season, in partnership with renowned French fashion house, DIOR.
“Every year, Los Angeles rolls out the red carpet to honor its creative contributors during award season, and celebrate the magic of the arts,” said Joseph Errico, Editor and Chief Creative Officer of GRAZIA USA. “For the GRAZIA reader, it’s an opportunity to be immersed in the glitz and glamor of Hollywood and celebrate the very best in that other all-important race: fashion.”
Mr. Errico added, “Being that the iconic house of Dior is one of the few French couturier brands designed by a woman — Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri — it is only fitting that GRAZIA USA,, a women’s staple brand for almost 85 years would partner with such a beacon of female power and style for our special awards season issue.”
GRAZIA GAZETTE: LOS ANGELES takes readers on the red carpet and behind the scenes of the Academy Awards like no other media brand can. With a feature report titled “WHO’S DRESSING HOLLYWOOD?” Errico and his team peel back the curtain on the talented stylists dressing Tinseltown’s finest, from Julia Roberts and Cate Blanchett, to newcomers Sydney Sweeney and Olivia Rodrigo—and more—on the red carpet this season.
GRAZIA also speaks with Netflix’s Emily in Paris star, Camille Razat in a candid interview. The Netflix star opens up about French stereotypes, the perfect party-dressing formula, and the “weirdness” of kissing the “Hot Chef” in an exclusive feature interview “FRENCH GIRLS ARE ROCK AND ROLL”
“I think the vision of the French girl is just reduced to Jane Birkin’s style” Razat mused. “Which I love, of course. It’s Classic. But I think we are more rock‘n’roll. For example, I love leather, latex, anything oversized. Which is why I love the fashion in Emily in Paris - it’s a little bit too much. A little OTT. And this season the fashion is even better, even more edgy.”
GRAZIA GAZETTE: LOS ANGELES also celebrates the addition of new GRAZIA brand partners, including the West Hollywood Travel + Tourism Board. With “THE WILD WILD WEST”, GRAZIA pays tribute to the renaissance underway in the entertainment hub of Los Angeles, West Hollywood, explaining how the zip code is a first-choice visitor destination to business and leisure travelers.
Elsewhere, “POWER PERSONIFIED” documents luxury fashion brand St John’s latest collaboration with Hollywood hitmaker, Shonda Rhimes dubbed #OwnYourPower. Other luxury advertisers include Louis Vuitton, Poliform, Tiffany & Co, Vacheron Constantin, and more.
The GRAZIA GAZETTE employs a first-of-its-kind distribution model where it is mailed directly to the homes of the most affluent and high-net worth individuals in specific markets. The elite audience compromises the wealth circuit, in the instance Los Angeles, who meet publisher Pantheon Media Group’s criteria of those responsible for the spend in luxury, fashion, beauty, travel, wellness, and hospitality segments.
“The GRAZIA GAZETTE is a luxury and sustainable product unlike anything else in the marketplace” said Maria Eliason, Executive Vice President of GRAZIA USA “Over the past year, we have extended our reach by entering new markets across the country that cater to the prestigious consumer, and have been welcomed with unprecedented success.
Ms. Eliason added, “In 2023, we plan to expand further in both existing and new markets in order to continue meeting consumer demand and exceeding our clients’ expectations.”
Following the Los Angeles edition, GRAZIA GAZETTE is set to publish ten additional issues throughout the calendar year. The 2023 lineup includes special issues in existing markets; The Hamptons, Miami, New York and Aspen, as well as debut issues dedicated to new geographical locations including Palm Springs for Coachella, New York City for The US Open and Las Vegas Formula 1.
Pantheon Media Group will also launch a slate of live brand activations, Ms. Eliason said.
ABOUT GRAZIA USA
GRAZIA USA is the 21st worldwide edition of Italy’s fashion authority, GRAZIA. For 80 years across 23 countries, GRAZIA has remained effortlessly chic, setting the global style agenda for sophisticated women everywhere—permeating seasons, styles, and trends. GRAZIA USA brings a cultural touchstone to the world’s largest luxury market with a mission to inspire and celebrate the individuality, beauty, and style of women around the world. The digital-first platform, complemented by a quarterly print book, features high-end fashion, beauty, arts, culture, design and travel content alongside celebrity interviews and critical essays.
GRAZIA is published as a luxury quarterly edition, with additional GRAZIA Gazettes published to celebrate iconic locales and memorable events. Learn more at graziamagazine.com.
