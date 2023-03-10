Submit Release
New Labour Relations Board Chair Appointed

CANADA, March 10 - Released on March 10, 2023

Michael J. Morris has been appointed as the chairperson of the Labour Relations Board. He replaces Susan Amrud who served as the chairperson since March 7, 2018.

"Michael Morris' experience within the Ministry of Justice, combined with his skill as a prosecutor, will be a significant benefit as he takes on the role of adjudicating disputes that come before the Labour Relations Board," Labour Relations and Workplace Safety Minister Don Morgan said. "I also want to thank the previous chair, Susan Amrud, for her dedication to labour relations in this province."

Michael J. Morris most recently was the director of Litigation, Civil Law Branch, Legal Services Division at the Ministry of Justice. He has over 15 years of experience in government. Prior to becoming a director, he worked as a Crown Counsel and Crown Prosecutor. Mr. Morris has a Bachelor of Laws with Great Distinction from the University of Saskatchewan, and a Master of Laws from the University of Melbourne. 

As chair of the Labour Relations Board, Mr. Morris will oversee board activities and conduct appeal hearings.

