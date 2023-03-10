Second Lowest Unemployment Rate in the Country

CANADA, March 10 - Released on March 10, 2023

Province Added 9,400 More Jobs Since February 2022, 2,600 Since Last Month

Today, Statistics Canada released February labour force figures that indicate Saskatchewan's continued growth, with 9,400 new jobs when compared to February 2022, an increase of 1.6 per cent.

"Saskatchewan has now seen 23 months of continuous year-over-year job growth across many of our economic sectors, with thousands of new jobs created every month," Immigration and Career Training Minister Jeremy Harrison said. "We are on track to meeting our Growth Plan goal of 100,000 new jobs by the end of the decade, and our government looks forward to fostering more opportunities, more investments, and more growth that works for everyone in our province."

The seasonally adjusted provincial unemployment rate remained at 4.3 per cent, which is the second lowest among the provinces and below the national average of 5.0 per cent. February's unemployment rate is down from 4.6 per cent in February 2022 and is unchanged when compared to January 2023.

Saskatchewan saw record high labour statistics for the month of February, including:

Saskatchewan Labour Force: 608,500

Saskatchewan Male Employment: 305,100

Saskatchewan Female Employment: 274,900

Off-reserve Indigenous Employment: 61,100

Saskatchewan also saw both an all-time historical population (aged 15 and over) high of 913,700, and an all-time historical off-reserve Indigenous population (aged 15 and over) high of 110,700.

Off-reserve Indigenous employment was up 2,700 (+4.6 per cent), marking 27 consecutive months of year-over-year increases. Indigenous youth employment was up 1,800 (+20.9 per cent) for three consecutive months of year-over-year increases.

Full-time employment increased by 8,000, an increase of 1.7 per cent, and part-time increased by 1,400, up 1. 3 per cent. Saskatchewan's private sector employment increased by 3,500, up 1.1 per cent, and self-employed increased by 1,300, an increase of 1.6 per cent.

Major year-over-year gains were reported for professional, scientific, and technical services, up 5,000, an increase of 19.8 per cent; health care and social assistance, up 3,300, an increase of 3.8 per cent; accommodation and food services, up 2,900, an increase of 10.2 per cent, and educational service, up 2,900, an increase of 5.7 per cent.

