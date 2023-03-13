National Life Group Launches ‘Do Good Heroes’ to Honor First Responders
EINPresswire.com/ -- National Life Group has launched a new program to honor first responders who are making a difference in the communities they serve beyond their public safety duty.
Through the Do Good Heroes program, National Life’s network of community-based agents will recognize and reward local police and fire-rescue departments and individual personnel making a positive impact through participation in community service activities.
“At National Life Group, our cause is a very simple one: to do good in our communities and with the individual families we serve,” National Life Group Chairman, CEO and President Mehran Assadi said. “First responders are valuable members of every community, not only for the important role they play in responding to emergencies and keeping us safe, but also because of the good they do beyond the job. They mentor youth, partner with community organizations and support local causes through fundraising and volunteerism. We created Do Good Heroes to honor and support these extra efforts that make a real difference in the lives of so many.”
National Life agents across the country, with help from community members, will identify fire-rescue or police departments and personnel at the municipal, county or state level deserving of recognition and nominate them for a Do Good Heroes award.
All nominees receive a public profile on DoGoodHeroes.net, an awards presentation event, local press release and recognition on social media. Each month, one nominee will receive a $1000 award to be donated to a nonprofit organization of their choice, and up to four additional nominees will receive a $500 award to donate.
In September, one police and one fire-rescue nominee will be named Annual Grand Prize Winners and each will receive a $5,000 award to donate to their chosen nonprofit organization. In addition, these national winners will be invited to an awards ceremony at Do Good Fest in Dallas, Texas, an autumn benefit concert sponsored by National Life.
“As an independent agency affiliated with National Life Group, our team is excited to have the opportunity to support first responders who are doing good in the cities and towns where we work and live,” said Amy VanDerBroek, District Leader at Five Rings Financial in Littleton, Colorado. “We’re proud to submit our first Do Good Heroes nomination for the City of Thornton Fire Department for all the incredible ways they engage with and support their community.”
The City of Thornton Fire Department’s community service activities include EMT's and firefighters volunteering at the local technical high school, collecting items for welcome baskets for migrants and refugees, food drives, prescription drug takebacks, car seat checkups, developing an award-winning approach to addressing COVID-19 and a firefighter and puppies photo shoot calendar to raise funds for a local animal rescue organization.
To learn more about Do Good Heroes and to view nominee profiles, please visit https://www.dogoodheroes.net/.
About National Life Group
National Life is here to bring you peace of mind. We’ve been keeping our promises since 1848. Believe in tomorrow, do good today. Learn more at NationalLife.com about National Life Group’s additional corporate philanthropy programs that include LifeChanger of the Year, a commitment to ending childhood hunger, social responsibility and supporting children’s mental health, among others.
National Life Group® is a trade name of National Life Insurance Company, founded in Montpelier, VT, in 1848, Life Insurance Company of the Southwest, Addison, Texas, chartered in 1955, and their affiliates. Each company of National Life Group is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations. Life Insurance Company of the Southwest is not an authorized insurer in New York and does not conduct insurance business in New York.
