DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2023 Colorado Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Colorado Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 50,000 individuals and generate over $37 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on June 1st, 2023, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Colorado. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Colorado business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Colorado’s business landscape. Representing healthcare, construction/real estate, technology, software, banking/finance, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on June 1st, 2023, will be held at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver, CO. Wings Over the Rockies is located on the former grounds of Lowry Air Force Base. The museum is housed in the historic Hangar No. 1, built in 1939, and features dozens of historic airplanes, space vehicles, and interactive exhibits. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening, unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.

“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate the Titan 100 honorees. From the first-year Titans to our new Hall of Fame honorees, we appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Colorado and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as a Titan is richly deserved,” says Pete Aden, Partner at Wipfli.

Hall of Fame recipients have been noted with an asterisk (*).

Jeffrey Abel

Abel Design Group

Michael Aden

Colorado Home Realty

Kristi Alford-Haarberg

E2 Optics

*Tom Atchison

National Corporate Housing

*John Barry

Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

Tammy Bellofatto

Bayaud Enterprises

Shelli Brunswick

Space Foundation

Jim Buie

Involta

Elizabeth Caswell Dyer

Sopra Communities Inc.

Jonathan Cerf

Core Progression Elite Personal Training

Doug Chapiewsky

Kanso Software

Jason Cherveny

Sanity Solutions

Bob Cohen

HM Holdings, LLC

Elycia Cook

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado

*Darden Coors

Salad Collective, LLC

Cody Cornell

Swimlane

Gina Coufal

FRIENDS of Broomfield, Inc

Sarah Cullen

SideCar Public Relations

Joseph Curry

Universal Chain, Inc.

Jordan Darragh

PrintReleaf

Dan DeGolier

Ascent CFO Solutions

Damayanti Dipayana

Manatee

Scott Dishong

Make-A-Wish Colorado

Noah Drake

Telstra Americas

Elizabeth Dressler

Capra Foods

Jami Duffy

Youth on Record

Matt Emerson

AVFX, LLC

Karl Falk

Botdoc

Diane Ferraro

Save the Storks

*Butch Fiore

Fiore & Sons, Inc.

Jason Ganahl

GQue BBQ

David Gandini

SOBRsafe

Liz Geisleman

Rocky Mountain Reagents, Inc

Stephen Goldberg

HarperDB

Paige Goss

Point Solutions Group

*Bill Graebel

Graebel Companies, Inc.

Misty Gregarek

National Corporate Housing

Jennifer Gremmert

Energy Outreach Colorado

Casey Guber

Rose Medical Center and Rose Women's Hospital

Albert Gutierrez

MedPharm Holdings, LLC dba Bud & Mary's

Jennifer Halford

Caliola Engineering

*Shawn Hansson

Logic Integration

Kate Harris

Stanley Consultants

Pamela Harris

Mile High Early Learning

Adam Hasemeyer

Kin + Carta

Julie Herzog

Fortis Law Partners & Full Velocity Consulting

Melinda Higgs

Colorado Nonprofit Development Center

*Don Hindman

Johnson Storage & Moving Co., LLC

Dana Jacoby

Vector Medical Group, Inc.

Brandon Kaufer

Social Good Club

Shay Kerman

Urgent Care Solutions dba AFC Urgent Care

Brad Knepper

All Copy Products

Jaylene Kunze

Urbint

Cory Kwarta

Swisslog Healthcare

*April Lambatos

Footers Catering, Social Capitol Events, and Mibe

Marsh Lavenue

INTERA

Sean Leary

Sports Thread

*Robert Lindley

Canyon Title

*Traci Lounsbury

Elements

Tom Luersen

CoralTree Hospitality Group

Matt Magrann

Projex Inc.

Don Martin

Bloomin Promotions

Christian Mezger

Anuvu

Robert Nartker

Peak Vista Community Health Centers

Bradley Nattrass

urban-gro, Inc.

Kathleen Neuheardt

Bonfire Funds, Inc

Jason Nimmo

Element13 Facades, LLC

Jon Nordmark

Iterate.ai

Judith Nowlin

Nest Collaborative

Erik Olson

SERVPRO Team Olson

Dan Pellegrino

Forbes Partners

Jeff Porter

Handbid

Cecilia “Ceyl” Prinster

Colorado Enterprise Fund

Erin Pulling

Food Bank of the Rockies

Kathleen Quinn Votaw

TalenTrust

Tamra Ryan

Women's Bean Project

Lindsay Salas

CASA of Adams and Broomfield Counties

Rodrigo Sanchez

El Tequileno Family Mexican Restaurant

Steven Sashen

Xero Shoes

Phil Sim

Blytheco

Megan Smith

Symbia Logistics

*Stuart Smith

Buehler Companies

Mark Spiecker

STAQ Pharma

Holly Steele

GavinHeath

Brett Suma

Loadsmith, Inc

Gem Swartz

Catalyst Marketing Agency

Craig Thomas

Brightstar Capital Partners

Irena Todd

Fresh Monster

Katie Wafer Gillberg

Hydrate IV Bar

Dirk Wallinger

York Space Systems

Michael Wamsganz

Citywide Banks

Martha Weidmann

NINE dot ARTS

Doug Weiss

Gallus Medical Detox Centers

Michael Welty

Hartford Homes LLC

Meredith Wenskoski

Livable Cities Studio

Dustin White

Visa, Inc.

*Scott Wiley

Growcentia, Inc.

Ashley Williams

Innova Emergency Medical Associates

Elena Wuchner

EON Office

Becky Zimmermann

Design Workshop

About Titan 100

The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation.