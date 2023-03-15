The 2023 Colorado Titan 100
Announcing the honorees of the 2023 Colorado Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry
DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2023 Colorado Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Colorado Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 50,000 individuals and generate over $37 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on June 1st, 2023, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.
“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Colorado. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Colorado business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.
This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Colorado’s business landscape. Representing healthcare, construction/real estate, technology, software, banking/finance, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among others.
The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on June 1st, 2023, will be held at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver, CO. Wings Over the Rockies is located on the former grounds of Lowry Air Force Base. The museum is housed in the historic Hangar No. 1, built in 1939, and features dozens of historic airplanes, space vehicles, and interactive exhibits. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening, unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.
“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate the Titan 100 honorees. From the first-year Titans to our new Hall of Fame honorees, we appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Colorado and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as a Titan is richly deserved,” says Pete Aden, Partner at Wipfli.
Hall of Fame recipients have been noted with an asterisk (*).
Jeffrey Abel
Abel Design Group
Michael Aden
Colorado Home Realty
Kristi Alford-Haarberg
E2 Optics
*Tom Atchison
National Corporate Housing
*John Barry
Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum
Tammy Bellofatto
Bayaud Enterprises
Shelli Brunswick
Space Foundation
Jim Buie
Involta
Elizabeth Caswell Dyer
Sopra Communities Inc.
Jonathan Cerf
Core Progression Elite Personal Training
Doug Chapiewsky
Kanso Software
Jason Cherveny
Sanity Solutions
Bob Cohen
HM Holdings, LLC
Elycia Cook
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado
*Darden Coors
Salad Collective, LLC
Cody Cornell
Swimlane
Gina Coufal
FRIENDS of Broomfield, Inc
Sarah Cullen
SideCar Public Relations
Joseph Curry
Universal Chain, Inc.
Jordan Darragh
PrintReleaf
Dan DeGolier
Ascent CFO Solutions
Damayanti Dipayana
Manatee
Scott Dishong
Make-A-Wish Colorado
Noah Drake
Telstra Americas
Elizabeth Dressler
Capra Foods
Jami Duffy
Youth on Record
Matt Emerson
AVFX, LLC
Karl Falk
Botdoc
Diane Ferraro
Save the Storks
*Butch Fiore
Fiore & Sons, Inc.
Jason Ganahl
GQue BBQ
David Gandini
SOBRsafe
Liz Geisleman
Rocky Mountain Reagents, Inc
Stephen Goldberg
HarperDB
Paige Goss
Point Solutions Group
*Bill Graebel
Graebel Companies, Inc.
Misty Gregarek
National Corporate Housing
Jennifer Gremmert
Energy Outreach Colorado
Casey Guber
Rose Medical Center and Rose Women's Hospital
Albert Gutierrez
MedPharm Holdings, LLC dba Bud & Mary's
Jennifer Halford
Caliola Engineering
*Shawn Hansson
Logic Integration
Kate Harris
Stanley Consultants
Pamela Harris
Mile High Early Learning
Adam Hasemeyer
Kin + Carta
Julie Herzog
Fortis Law Partners & Full Velocity Consulting
Melinda Higgs
Colorado Nonprofit Development Center
*Don Hindman
Johnson Storage & Moving Co., LLC
Dana Jacoby
Vector Medical Group, Inc.
Brandon Kaufer
Social Good Club
Shay Kerman
Urgent Care Solutions dba AFC Urgent Care
Brad Knepper
All Copy Products
Jaylene Kunze
Urbint
Cory Kwarta
Swisslog Healthcare
*April Lambatos
Footers Catering, Social Capitol Events, and Mibe
Marsh Lavenue
INTERA
Sean Leary
Sports Thread
*Robert Lindley
Canyon Title
*Traci Lounsbury
Elements
Tom Luersen
CoralTree Hospitality Group
Matt Magrann
Projex Inc.
Don Martin
Bloomin Promotions
Christian Mezger
Anuvu
Robert Nartker
Peak Vista Community Health Centers
Bradley Nattrass
urban-gro, Inc.
Kathleen Neuheardt
Bonfire Funds, Inc
Jason Nimmo
Element13 Facades, LLC
Jon Nordmark
Iterate.ai
Judith Nowlin
Nest Collaborative
Erik Olson
SERVPRO Team Olson
Dan Pellegrino
Forbes Partners
Jeff Porter
Handbid
Cecilia “Ceyl” Prinster
Colorado Enterprise Fund
Erin Pulling
Food Bank of the Rockies
Kathleen Quinn Votaw
TalenTrust
Tamra Ryan
Women's Bean Project
Lindsay Salas
CASA of Adams and Broomfield Counties
Rodrigo Sanchez
El Tequileno Family Mexican Restaurant
Steven Sashen
Xero Shoes
Phil Sim
Blytheco
Megan Smith
Symbia Logistics
*Stuart Smith
Buehler Companies
Mark Spiecker
STAQ Pharma
Holly Steele
GavinHeath
Brett Suma
Loadsmith, Inc
Gem Swartz
Catalyst Marketing Agency
Craig Thomas
Brightstar Capital Partners
Irena Todd
Fresh Monster
Katie Wafer Gillberg
Hydrate IV Bar
Dirk Wallinger
York Space Systems
Michael Wamsganz
Citywide Banks
Martha Weidmann
NINE dot ARTS
Doug Weiss
Gallus Medical Detox Centers
Michael Welty
Hartford Homes LLC
Meredith Wenskoski
Livable Cities Studio
Dustin White
Visa, Inc.
*Scott Wiley
Growcentia, Inc.
Ashley Williams
Innova Emergency Medical Associates
Elena Wuchner
EON Office
Becky Zimmermann
Design Workshop
About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation.
