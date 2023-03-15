Submit Release
Announcing the honorees of the 2023 Colorado Titan 100 - The area’s top CEOs & C-Level Executives - 100 Titans of Industry

— Jaime Zawmon - President TitanCEO

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Titan CEO and headline sponsor Wipfli LLP are pleased to announce the 2023 Colorado Titan 100. The Titan 100 program recognizes Colorado’s Top 100 CEO’s & C-level executives. They are the area’s most accomplished business leaders in their industry using criteria that includes demonstrating exceptional leadership, vision, and passion. Collectively the 2023 Colorado Titan 100 and their companies employ upwards of 50,000 individuals and generate over $37 billion dollars in annual revenues. This year’s honorees will be published in a limited-edition Titan 100 book and profiled exclusively online. They will be honored at the annual awards ceremony on June 1st, 2023, and will be given the opportunity to interact and connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans.

“The Titan 100 are changing the way that business is done in Colorado. These preeminent leaders have built a distinguished reputation that is unrivaled and preeminent in their field. We proudly recognize the Titan 100 for their efforts to shape the future of the Colorado business community. Their achievements create a profound impact that makes an extraordinary difference for their clients and employees across the nation.” says Jaime Zawmon, President of Titan CEO.

This year’s Titan 100 embody the true diversity of Colorado’s business landscape. Representing healthcare, construction/real estate, technology, software, banking/finance, professional services, hospitality, transportation, and non-profit organizations among others.

The annual Titan 100 awards celebration on June 1st, 2023, will be held at Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum in Denver, CO. Wings Over the Rockies is located on the former grounds of Lowry Air Force Base. The museum is housed in the historic Hangar No. 1, built in 1939, and features dozens of historic airplanes, space vehicles, and interactive exhibits. This unique cocktail-style awards event will gather 100 Titans of Industry for an evening, unlike anything that exists in the Colorado business community.

“On behalf of the partners and associates at Wipfli, we congratulate the Titan 100 honorees. From the first-year Titans to our new Hall of Fame honorees, we appreciate the lasting impact each leader has made and continues to make, in building organizations of significance both here in Colorado and abroad. Your ingenuity and creativity have set you apart, and the honor of being seen as a Titan is richly deserved,” says Pete Aden, Partner at Wipfli.

Hall of Fame recipients have been noted with an asterisk (*).

Jeffrey Abel
Abel Design Group

Michael Aden
Colorado Home Realty

Kristi Alford-Haarberg
E2 Optics

*Tom Atchison
National Corporate Housing

*John Barry
Wings Over the Rockies Air & Space Museum

Tammy Bellofatto
Bayaud Enterprises

Shelli Brunswick
Space Foundation

Jim Buie
Involta

Elizabeth Caswell Dyer
Sopra Communities Inc.

Jonathan Cerf
Core Progression Elite Personal Training

Doug Chapiewsky
Kanso Software

Jason Cherveny
Sanity Solutions

Bob Cohen
HM Holdings, LLC

Elycia Cook
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado

*Darden Coors
Salad Collective, LLC

Cody Cornell
Swimlane

Gina Coufal
FRIENDS of Broomfield, Inc

Sarah Cullen
SideCar Public Relations

Joseph Curry
Universal Chain, Inc.

Jordan Darragh
PrintReleaf

Dan DeGolier
Ascent CFO Solutions

Damayanti Dipayana
Manatee

Scott Dishong
Make-A-Wish Colorado

Noah Drake
Telstra Americas

Elizabeth Dressler
Capra Foods

Jami Duffy
Youth on Record

Matt Emerson
AVFX, LLC

Karl Falk
Botdoc

Diane Ferraro
Save the Storks

*Butch Fiore
Fiore & Sons, Inc.

Jason Ganahl
GQue BBQ

David Gandini
SOBRsafe

Liz Geisleman
Rocky Mountain Reagents, Inc

Stephen Goldberg
HarperDB

Paige Goss
Point Solutions Group

*Bill Graebel
Graebel Companies, Inc.

Misty Gregarek
National Corporate Housing

Jennifer Gremmert
Energy Outreach Colorado

Casey Guber
Rose Medical Center and Rose Women's Hospital

Albert Gutierrez
MedPharm Holdings, LLC dba Bud & Mary's

Jennifer Halford
Caliola Engineering

*Shawn Hansson
Logic Integration

Kate Harris
Stanley Consultants

Pamela Harris
Mile High Early Learning

Adam Hasemeyer
Kin + Carta

Julie Herzog
Fortis Law Partners & Full Velocity Consulting

Melinda Higgs
Colorado Nonprofit Development Center

*Don Hindman
Johnson Storage & Moving Co., LLC

Dana Jacoby
Vector Medical Group, Inc.

Brandon Kaufer
Social Good Club

Shay Kerman
Urgent Care Solutions dba AFC Urgent Care

Brad Knepper
All Copy Products

Jaylene Kunze
Urbint

Cory Kwarta
Swisslog Healthcare

*April Lambatos
Footers Catering, Social Capitol Events, and Mibe

Marsh Lavenue
INTERA

Sean Leary
Sports Thread

*Robert Lindley
Canyon Title

*Traci Lounsbury
Elements

Tom Luersen
CoralTree Hospitality Group

Matt Magrann
Projex Inc.

Don Martin
Bloomin Promotions

Christian Mezger
Anuvu

Robert Nartker
Peak Vista Community Health Centers

Bradley Nattrass
urban-gro, Inc.

Kathleen Neuheardt
Bonfire Funds, Inc

Jason Nimmo
Element13 Facades, LLC

Jon Nordmark
Iterate.ai

Judith Nowlin
Nest Collaborative

Erik Olson
SERVPRO Team Olson

Dan Pellegrino
Forbes Partners

Jeff Porter
Handbid

Cecilia “Ceyl” Prinster
Colorado Enterprise Fund

Erin Pulling
Food Bank of the Rockies

Kathleen Quinn Votaw
TalenTrust

Tamra Ryan
Women's Bean Project

Lindsay Salas
CASA of Adams and Broomfield Counties

Rodrigo Sanchez
El Tequileno Family Mexican Restaurant

Steven Sashen
Xero Shoes

Phil Sim
Blytheco

Megan Smith
Symbia Logistics

*Stuart Smith
Buehler Companies

Mark Spiecker
STAQ Pharma

Holly Steele
GavinHeath

Brett Suma
Loadsmith, Inc

Gem Swartz
Catalyst Marketing Agency

Craig Thomas
Brightstar Capital Partners

Irena Todd
Fresh Monster

Katie Wafer Gillberg
Hydrate IV Bar

Dirk Wallinger
York Space Systems

Michael Wamsganz
Citywide Banks

Martha Weidmann
NINE dot ARTS

Doug Weiss
Gallus Medical Detox Centers

Michael Welty
Hartford Homes LLC

Meredith Wenskoski
Livable Cities Studio

Dustin White
Visa, Inc.

*Scott Wiley
Growcentia, Inc.

Ashley Williams
Innova Emergency Medical Associates

Elena Wuchner
EON Office

Becky Zimmermann
Design Workshop

About Titan 100
The Titan 100 is a national program that recognizes the top 100 CEO's and C-level executives in a region. Representing both the private and public sector, these Titans of Industry demonstrate exceptional leadership, vision, passion, and influence in their field. The Titan 100 are recognized at an annual awards event, published in the Titan 100 book, and given the opportunity to connect multiple times throughout the year with their fellow Titans. Titans must be nominated and selected annually with the pinnacle achievement of being recognized as an elite Hall of Fame honoree in their third year. The Titan 100 is one of the fastest-growing, most powerful communities of executives across the nation.

Cristina Dowl
Titan CEO
+1 720-765-4208
cdowl@titanceo.com

