Bacolod Music Launches Its Online Radio Stations

BACOLOD, NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, PHILIPPINES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Bacolod Music, is a full-service music production company located in Bacolod City, Philippines, with a satellite headquarter in Sacramento, California.
Founded by composer/producer Glen "Tong Pao" Bautista and Mark Perez, Bacolod music provides the tools to Bacolod City independent musicians to get their music out to the world and grow their fan base, and in the process, raise funds to help their community.
Just as Bacolod Music is constantly evolving, scaling, and adding new features, Bacolod Music Radio is their exciting new channel to support their members.
"We understand how important certain channels, such as Radio Stations for the local musicians in Bacolod to share their music and get recognized," explains Glen "Tong Pao" Bautista, founder of Bacolod Music. "Bacolod Music's goal is to support all independent musicians in all music genres; that's why we are launching multi-genre online radio stations," stated co-founder Mark Perez.
For more information, please visit https://bacolodmusic.com.
About Bacolod Music
Bacolod Music is a digital platform that allows artists to raise funds to help communities grow and heal through music. Believing that music is about giving back, Bacolod is committed to providing enjoyable tunes that serve as more than just entertainment. Bacolod helps musicians distribute their art globally, grow their fan base, and in the process, help struggling communities. Every purchase from Bacolod fuels medical missions and supports the fight against hunger. Learn more at: www.BacolodMusic.com.
