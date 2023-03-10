Marky & Glen Announces Their New releases "Gone" and "Panaginip"
The Duo Marky & Glen will release two new songs in March 2023
We would like to touch as many hearts as possible and call for action for our children's future”BACOLOD, NEGROS OCCIDENTAL, PHILIPPINES, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Teaming up with 4WDrive Band in "Gone" and finally releasing one of their melodic Tagalog songs, "Panaginip." These songs will be available in all digital stores around March 24, 2023, including iTunes, Spotify, and Amazon. Marky & Glen includes Glen Bautista (Keyboard/Composer) and Mark Perez (Vocalist/Composer). The 4WDrive Band is Emmanuel "Budha" Villaruel (Vocalist/Guitar), Peter Vinco (Lead guitar), Christian Canada (Bass), and Robert Banaag (Drums).
— Marky & Glen
Marky & Glen again showcase their talent and inspiring songwriting skills in these two songs. Entrenched in these songs are the Duo's powerful, heartwarming melody in "Panaginip" and the immersive sound and thought-provoking lyrics in "Gone."
"Gone" was made possible with 4WDrive. The song was recorded in the early 2000 and originally written in Tagalog. The message is mainly to raise awareness of climate change. Its relevance keeps growing daily as the ongoing impact of climate change can be felt widely around the globe. " We would like to touch as many hearts as possible and call for action for our children's future," says Mark Perez.
Panaginip was composed by Glen "Tong Pao" Bautista 15 years ago and adopted by GMT, a local band in Bacolod City. Glen says, " It's about time to reboot the song to its original genre and to interpret the song the way I made it." The song production was realized with the help of sound engineer and musician Joseph Remolleno. Panaginip was dedicated to the late Kong Masinda, the original Marky & Glen's bassist, a good friend, and the kindest person we know.
