Navy Week will be in Shreveport/Bossier City

Participating Navy organizations include Namesake Sailors from USS Louisiana (SSBN 743), USS Constitution, musical concerts by Navy Band Southeast, demonstrations by the Ceremonial Guard, Meteorology and Oceanography Command, Office of Small Business Programs, Navy Talent Acquisition Group Houston, and the Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron (Blue Angels).

More than 75 Sailors will participate in education and community outreach events throughout the city, including live performances by Navy Band Southeast at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center, Shriners Children’s Hospital, Caddo Common Park, Sci-Port Discovery Center, and the East Bank.

Throughout the week, Sailors will participate in various community events across the area, including engaging with students across multiple high schools and volunteering throughout the city with organizations such as the Boys Scouts, Girl Scouts, Christian Services Food Pantry, and the Fuller Center.

The Navy’s senior executive host is Rear Admiral Dion English, Vice Director, J4, Joint Staff. English grew up in Louisiana and attended Louisiana State and Southern Universities. He is participating in community engagements, meeting with students and speaking with local businesses, civic, education, and government leaders.

“I am excited to represent the Navy and engage with the city of Bossier City - Shreveport,” said English. “Being able to come back to my state and bring Sailors with me is an honor that I do not take lightly. I am honored to come and talk about how the Navy shares the values I learned growing up.”

Since 2005, the Navy Week program has served as the Navy’s flagship outreach effort to regions without a significant Navy presence, with over 250 Navy Weeks held in more than 80 different U.S. markets. Each year, the program reaches more than 140 million people -- about half the U.S. population.

“We coordinate about 75 outreach events during a Navy Week,” said NAVCO Navy Week program manager Lt. Cmdr. Kevin Chambers. “Outreach events range from corporate, civic, government, education, media, veterans, community service and youth engagements. We’re excited about this year’s schedule as it allows us to visit new markets as well as return to cities like Shreveport/Bossier City.”

For more information on 2023 Navy Weeks, visit http://outreach.navy.mil or contact Mr. Isaiah Sellers at (228) 281-3940 or Isaiah.sellers.civ@us.navy.mil.