Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,659 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 380,715 in the last 365 days.

VP-10, Malaysian Armed Forces Strengthen Ties through Bilateral Training

“On behalf of RMAF, we are pleased and fortunate to have VP-10 and crew members here to enhance knowledge and experience to conduct maritime domain awareness operations,” said RMAF Lt. Kol Mohamad Zaini Bin Zainorin Tudm. “We are grateful to have this opportunity to exchange knowledge and expertise with the U.S. Navy, especially the P-8.”

The P-8A is outfitted with a suite of state-of-the-art mission systems that enable its combat aircrews to conduct anti-submarine warfare, anti-surface warfare, and surveillance and reconnaissance missions. In addition to the mission systems, the aircraft can be outfitted with Harpoon anti-ship missiles, torpedoes, and sonobuoys to accomplish the various mission sets.

“We are honored to have been received by gracious hosts,” said Lt. j.g. Terrence Armengau, VP-10 pilot. “We are grateful to have had the privilege of reciprocating and hosting a wide array of distinguished visitors as honored guests on the P-8A Poseidon throughout the week.”

The “Red Lancers” are based in Jacksonville, Florida, and are currently operating from Kadena Air Base in Okinawa, Japan. The squadron conducts maritime patrol and reconnaissance, as well as theater outreach operations, as part of a rotational deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations.

7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.

You just read:

VP-10, Malaysian Armed Forces Strengthen Ties through Bilateral Training

Distribution channels: Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more