STP announces the release of its recently updated EHS audit protocol for Australia (National)
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- STP ComplianceEHS (STP) and Specialty Technical Consultants (STC) announce the release of its recently updated EHS protocol for Australia (National). This audit protocol, which covers relevant national EHS requirements. The regulatory date for the current release is December 2022
Leading companies around the world use EHS audit protocols to understand the scope of their EHS regulatory obligations and rapidly collect, share, archive, and export audit findings in a cost-effective manner. EHS audit protocols are prepared by STC in partnership with STP and continue to focus on those national (plus, in some cases, regional or provincial) EHS requirements that have site-specific applications for manufacturing operations. As a leading EHS management consulting firm with a global network of experienced EHS teaming partners, STC has in-depth knowledge and technical expertise of local/regional EHS requirements.
STP and STC maintain leading-edge EHS audit protocols for more than 50 jurisdictions. The protocol documents are written in English and are available in MS Word, Adobe Acrobat, and Excel formats, as well as through STP's web-based portal or can be integrated into an existing company platform. Using the protocols' custom templates and advanced functionality features, auditors can easily track audit findings and manage data over time to improve compliance, risk management, and safety performance. In addition, STP's formatting is compatible with leading risk management and sustainability platform providers.
Highlights of selected legislation covered in the newly developed protocol include:
Section 3.0 – Air Emissions
The introductory notes and seven questions in Subsection 1 – Ozone Depleting Substances (National) – Manufacture and Import Requirements were revised as a result of changes made by the Ozone Protection and Synthetic Greenhouse Gas Management Reform (Closing the Hole in the Ozone Layer) Act 2022. In addition, two questions were deleted and one question was added.
Five questions in Subsection 2 – Ozone Depleting Substances (National) – Refrigerants were revised and one question was added to reflect the addition of a special circumstances exemption for activities related to refrigerant management.
Three questions in Subsection 4 – Ozone Depleting Substances (National) – Extinguishing Agents were revised, and one question was added, to reflect changes to the special circumstances exemption for activities related to the handling of extinguishing agents.
Section 4.0 – Solid and Hazardous Waste
The definition of “hazardous waste” in the introductory notes to Subsection 1 – Export of Hazardous Waste was revised to include plastic wastes; also, two questions were added to this subsection to include recordkeeping requirements for holders of export or transit permits and for persons notified that a transit permit is not required.
New Subsection 2 – Export of Waste Tyres was added to cover requirements applicable to persons exporting waste tyres from Australia.
New Subsection 3 – Export of Waste Plastics was added to cover requirements applicable to persons exporting waste plastics from Australia.
New Subsection 4 – Export of Waste Glass was added to cover requirements applicable to persons exporting waste glass from Australia.
Section 16.0 – Chemical Management
Two questions in Subsection 1 – Introduction of Industrial Chemicals (National) were updated to reflect changes to record keeping and reporting requirements for listed chemical introductions; also, two questions were added to this subsection to include new requirements to obtain approvals for imports and exports of mercury.
For more information on this release click here.
For more information on all International EHS audit protocols offered by STP click here.
About STP ComplianceEHS
STP ComplianceEHS (STP) produces technical resource guides covering environmental, health & safety, transportation, business practices, standards, and law, offering comprehensive guidance on key compliance and regulatory issues. STP is a division of Glacier Media Inc., a Canadian information communications company that provides primary and essential information in print, electronic and online media. Glacier’s Business and Professional Information Group publishes directories, technical manuals, research and development materials, medical education, electronic databases, investment information, and specialty websites.
About Specialty Technical Consultants
Specialty Technical Consultants, Inc. (STC) is a specialized management consulting firm that enhances environmental health and safety (EHS) performance. Through its consulting services, STC partners with clients to strengthen management systems' design and implementation and identifies needs and implements solutions to meet business objectives. Services provided include EHS compliance support, risk assessment, EHS auditing, corporate responsibility and sustainability, EHS management systems development and implementation, EHS regulatory information tools, and EHS training.
Mark Collins
