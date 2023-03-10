Life Line Services Announces Opening of New Outpatient Suboxone Program in Greenville, SC
Life Line Services to offer effective, high-quality medication-assisted treatment to residents of Greenville, SC and surrounding area.GREENVILLE, SOUTH CAROLINA, USA, March 10, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Life Line Services has opened its medication assisted treatment, Suboxone and mental health therapy practice in Greenville, South Carolina. This new state-of-the-art treatment center will offer medication-assisted treatment on an outpatient basis for individuals battling opioid addiction as well as therapy services with the option of telehealth capabilities
The expert, compassionate clinical team at Life Line Services specializes in the treatment of opioid use disorder using Suboxone, a partial opioid agonist that blocks the opiate receptors in the brain and reduces a person's urges. For people who are desperate to stop using opioids but are unable to tolerate withdrawal symptoms and cravings, Suboxone can be an extremely viable alternative to methadone and other medications.
The specialists at Life Line Services believe that people in recovery should have access to programs that are tailored to their individual needs and organized around their schedule. Unlike other Suboxone clinics, Life Line Services offers convenient in-person and virtual appointments that are based on personalized treatment and therapy plans for each patient.
About Life Line Services:
At Life Line Services, our sole purpose is to help those in the throes of mental health struggles as well as drug and alcohol addiction. We believe each person deserves an individualized approach to healing. Whether you need mental health therapy, addiction treatment, or just someone to talk to, we are here for you. Heal with us in person at our offices in Greenville, SC, or from your own device through our virtual care setting.
Life Line Services strives to offer the best care for each patient. When life becomes too hard – when you feel like letting go – when you keep hitting a brick wall. We want to help you begin steps toward restoring and renewing your mind. Life Line is a ministry; helping those in need. We believe that mental health and addiction are as much spiritual conditions as they are science. Through tools such as mental health therapy, addiction treatment, and our Buprenorphine & Suboxone – based MAT outpatient programs, we have seen many miracles of people who lost all hope, healed and living purpose – filled lives.
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Life Line Services
Contact – Clayton Davenport
Phone - (864) 775-5509
Email – clay@chooselifeline.com
Address - 16 Mills Ave #8, Greenville, SC 29605
