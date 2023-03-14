Mellody Launches the World’s First Plant-Based Honey
The plant-based honey which is made without bees, tastes and performs, just like bee-made honeySAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MeliBio is thrilled to announce the launch of Mellody, the world’s first plant-based honey brand that tastes just like honey made from bees.
Mellody was created in order to provide restaurants and consumers with a sustainable alternative to bee-made honey that not only performs just like the original, but also helps improve the health of our Planet.
“Many people are unaware of the issues surrounding commercial honey production and its impact on the 4,000 native bees in the US,” says Darko Mandich, CEO & Co-Founder of MeliBio. “By providing restaurants and consumers with a delicious and sustainable alternative, we hope to help restore ecological harmony and make room for native pollinators”.
Mellody plant-based honey addresses critical issues facing the commercial honey industry and our ecosystems. Native bees are critical to food production and biodiversity conservation, but they are under increased pressure due to fierce competition from non-native European honey bees.
After a recent debut at Natural Products Expo West, Mellody is launching exclusively at foodservice accounts in the US. Current restaurants that offer Mellody are: Baia (SF), Little Choc Apothecary (NYC) and Motel Fried Chicken (Philadelphia).
The company behind Mellody collaborated with Eleven Madison Park, a 3-Michelin-Starred restaurant, on a special food and beverage menu for World Bee Day.
Plant-based offerings at restaurants have seen sustained and continuous growth. Plant-based foods are now found in 48% of restaurants across the country, a number which has grown steadily, and without decline, over the past decade. While some food categories have seen many new brands, honey is one area that has had almost no innovation.
While there has been little innovation within the honey category, honey sales are booming. In the US in 2022 honey sales reached $920 million seeing strong double digit dollar growth in the latest year.
About MeliBio
MeliBio is an award winning company innovating the food industry, based in the San Francisco Bay Area. The company’s vision is to create a world where humans and bees thrive. TIME named MeliBio as Best Inventions 2021 for the innovative approach to make honey without bees, that has a positive impact on bee biodiversity.
PS Member
Pink Shark PR
psmember@pinksharkpr.com