International Donors’ Conference – Together for the people in Türkiye and Syria

SWEDEN, March 10 - Following the 6 February earthquakes, the EU immediately sent support such as search and rescue and medical teams, shelter, medicines via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. We also quickly allocated humanitarian assistance to the people affected in both countries, as well as mobilised our EU emergency stockpiles via the European Humanitarian Response Capacity and RescEU.

In total, close to €12 million of EU humanitarian aid has been allocated to respond to the immediate needs of the population in Türkiye, and some €10 million have been immediately mobilised to respond to the immediate consequences of the earthquake in Syria.

1,750 rescuers and 111 search dogs were deployed via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) to support search and rescue operations in Türkiye. Several lives have been rescued by the search and rescue teams deployed via the Mechanism. 20 EU Member States, including Sweden, and Montenegro have offered millions of items, including shelter equipment, heaters, generators, furniture, medical equipment, hygiene kits, food, and warm clothing for the population in Türkiye. Belgium, France, Italy, Spain and Albania have also deployed medical teams and the Netherlands has offered a medical evacuation plane via the Mechanism. Two thousand tents and 8,000 beds mobilised via the rescEU reserve hosted by Romania have arrived in the country, while 500 relief-housing units equipped with 2,500 beds have been sent from the stockpile hosted by Sweden.

The EU is delivering support to Syrian people affected by the earthquake both in government controlled and non-government controlled areas. 6 flights organised via the European Humanitarian Response Capacity (EHRC), have already transported much needed assistance from EU stocks in Dubai and Brindisi to both Northwest Syria and government-controlled areas. Winterised tents, heaters, blankets and warm clothing, hygiene kits, medical consumables and equipment as well medical units, field beds and other emergency items to people affected by the earthquake are being delivered to Syrians in need. In addition, 16 European countries have offered in-kind assistance to Syrian people via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism. The aid is being channelled through hubs in Beirut and Gaziantep, where EU civil protection experts help coordinate the incoming donations. Full coordination of all relevant actors will be essential as we advance.

The International Donors’ Conference will be held back-to-back with the European Humanitarian Forum, co-organised on 20 and 21 March 2023 by the European Commission and the Swedish Council Presidency. The Forum will take place in the context of sharply increasing humanitarian needs, changing geopolitical realities, and shrinking humanitarian space. It will provide a platform for European actors and international community to discuss ongoing humanitarian challenges, including the humanitarian funding gap and the need to broaden the donor base.

In addition to the International Donors’ Conference, on 14-15 June the EU will host the 7th Brussels conference on the Future of Syria and the Region. The aim of the June conference will be both to focus international engagement for a political solution to the conflict, and to generate pledges of humanitarian support for Syria and in support of Syrian refugees and their host communities in the wider region. The EU and its Member States have remained the largest donors supporting people in Syria and the region since the beginning of the crisis in 2011.

